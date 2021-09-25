It has been announced that Pilou Asbæk will be starring in a pivotal role in New Line's upcoming film, Salem's Lot, an adaptation of the best-selling novel by Stephen King. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor widely known for his portrayal of the villainous Euron Greyjoy in HBO's Game of Thrones has been cast in the film which is currently in production.

The project was originally announced in 2019 and will see Lewis Pullman leading an ensemble cast, including Alfre Woodard, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, and Spencer Treat Clark. Pullman will be playing the story's lead character, Ben Mears, a writer who returns to his hometown of Jerusalem’s Lot in order to hopefully find some inspiration for his next book. Upon returning, however, he finds his town has been infested by vampires, which means that he has to form a group to fight back against the evil in their town. Asbæk will be playing the character of Richard Straker, a familiar that acts as one of the story's major antagonists as he attempts to prepare for the arrival of his master, the vampire Kurt Barlow.

Directing the adaptation of the 1975 novel from King will be Gary Dauberman, who will also be acting as the writer and executive producer on the project. Dauberman has experience adapting King's work as he wrote both of the recent film adaptations of It.

Asbæk has just finished shooting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, directed by James Wan. Wan will be following Asbæk to Salem's Lot, however, as Wan will be acting as a producer on the project. Asbæk will also be appearing in the upcoming Blumhouse picture Run Sweetheart Run, which was acquired by Amazon Studios after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival 2020, as well as Snafu opposite John Cena and Jackie Chan.

This is not the first time that Salem's Lot has been adapted for film or TV. The novel was adapted into a two-part miniseries in 1979 and was nominated for three Emmy Awards. This miniseries received a sequel in the form of the feature film A Return to Salem's Lot in 1987. There was also a television adaptation in 2004 that received a Primetime Emmy nomination. This project is just one of many King adaptations in the works as both a remake for Firestarter and a prequel to Pet Sematary are also in the works right now.

The adaptation of Salem's Lot is set to release on September 9, 2022.

