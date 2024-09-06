This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The release of Gary Dauberman’s Salem’s Lot has been a long time coming but now the actors get to reveal how this adaptation of the Stephen King novel differs from previous ones. In an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, Mackenzie Leigh opens up about the changes that were made to her character – at least as much as she can. In the feature film, Leigh plays Susan Norton, a main character and romantic lead from King’s landmark book. A resident of Jerusalem’s Lot, Maine, where the film takes place, Susan becomes pulled into a world of vampires after Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman) comes to town.