Gary Dauberman's adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel Salem's Lot is likely headed to Max, it seems. According to Variety, the SAG-AFTRA strike has made content for the streamer scarce, so the Lewis Pullman-led film, originally set to premiere in theaters last year, is likely to end up going straight to the platform, though no release date has been announced.