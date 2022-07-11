The upcoming film adaptation of Stephen King's novel Salem’s Lot, which was originally set to premiere in theaters in September, has beeen delayed by several months. The horror film will now premiere early in the spring of next year, with a new release date set for April 21, 2023.

Written and directed by Gary Dauberman, Salem’s Lot is yet another film adaptation of King's acclaimed vampire novel, after a successful television film in 1970s, directed by Tobe Hooper, and an adaptation starring Rob Lowe. The film is set to be the first adaptation of the novel to play in theaters, and per Deadline, the decision to delay the release is a result of Covid-related challenges in post-production. The film is just one of many King adaptations in the works, with versions of Christine and other novels also in production.

King’s book, published in 1975, follows the journey of author Ben Mears who, while struggling with writer’s block and seeking inspiration for his next novel, returns to his hometown, the eerily named Jerusalem's Lot, to find some, particularly in the form of an abandoned mansion, owned by a strange European man. Upon further investigation, Mears realizes that there is an evil turning the residents of the town into creatures of the night — namely, vampires. He then puts together a small team of trustworthy townsfolk, and together they set out to end the vampire menace plaguing their home.

Image Via CBS

Director Dauberman is a favorite of New Line, having worked on a number of projects for the studio, including both of the It movies and The Nun, amongst other projects. The film's cast is also set to impress, led by Lewis Pullman, who played featured roles in Bad Times at the El Royale and Top Gun: Maverick, as Ben Mears, along with Games of Thrones' Pilou Asbæk as Richard Straker, who is preparing for the arrival of his master, a vampire named Kurt Barlow. The star-studded cast also features Alfre Woodard as Dr. Cody, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, and Spencer Treat Clark. Horror legend James Wan produces the film, with Roy Lee and Mark Wolper also producing. Dauberman is set to write and executive produce the film.

Salem's Lot will now arrive in theaters on April 21, 2023.