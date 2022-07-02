New Line's remake of Salem's Lot is only a couple of months away, but promotional material for the film has been remarkably scarce to this point. Written and directed by Gary Dauberman, it'll be the first major motion picture adaptation of Stephen King's acclaimed vampire novel with some real horror firepower behind it and a solid cast, yet there's been nary a word about the film for some time. Enter a new movie tie-in release of King's original book to finally give a look at the upcoming release.

The new release, slated for August 2, 2022, is fitted with a new cover that serves as the first real image of the upcoming remake. It shows the main cast of the film standing by a welcome sign to main character Ben Mears' (Lewis Pullman) hometown of Jerusalem's Lot. The ominous Marsten house looms over them on a distant hill, shrouded in a light mist and sporting some absolutely evil glowing red windows. With darkness shrouding its characters and the eerie blue-green hue of the sky above them, it's enough to create a frightening, suffocating atmosphere that mimics the evil hanging over the town. Disconnected from the book, it'd serve as a satisfying poster for the film.

Salem's Lot centers on Mears as he returns to Jerusalem's Lot in need of an idea to base his next book around. In particular, he takes an interest in the old, dilapidated Marsten house and its history within "the Lot," but upon investigating further, he discovers a great evil has taken hold over the town. With help of a small, trustworthy team of locals, he hopes to banish the vampire menace that has infested the town and turned many of its citizens into creatures of the night.

RELATED: Surprising No One, Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Gets R Rating

Modern horror legend James Wan is producing the film which stars Pullman alongside Makenzie Leigh, Alfre Woodard, Bill Camp, John Benjamin Hickey, Nicholas Crovetti, Jordan Preston Carter, William Sadler, Spencer Treat Clark, Cade Woodward, Debra Christofferson, and Pilou Asbæk. Dauberman is coming into Salem's Lot off of writing another King adaptation in the two It films as well as directing Annabelle Comes Home.

While it is the first to make it to the big screen, and thus the first to get a book tie-in like this, Dauberman's adaptation of Salem's Lot is the third on-screen depiction of King's bestselling novel. The most notable of the two is Tobe Hooper's 1979 adaptation which aired as two-part miniseries on CBS and garnered three Primetime Emmy nominations. The other, airing in 2004 and starring Rob Lowe, also gained Emmy consideration.

Salem's Lot releases on September 9.