The Big Picture Warner Bros. is holding back the Salem's Lot movie remake despite completion, leaving fans and author Stephen King puzzled. No release date in sight.

Stephen King has seen the film and believes it's quite good, expressing frustration with Warner Bros. for not moving forward with its release.

The cast of Salem's Lot includes Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, and others. Will the movie ever see the light of day?

In a situation that has both fans of the original 1975 novel and its author Stephen King perplexed, Warner Bros. continues to hold back the release of the highly anticipated Salem's Lot movie remake, helmed by none other than Gary Dauberman. Despite the completion of its filming in 2021 and additional shooting in 2022, the adaptation of King's renowned vampire novel for the silver screen remains shelved, with still no clear release date in sight.

The author of the novel, however — Stephen King, who is the heart, words, and brains behind some of the most critically acclaimed novels and Hollywood projects, including The Shawshank Redemption, the highest-rated film of all time — has watched Salem’s Lot, believes it’s quite good, and has no idea why the studio is not moving forward with its release. The film was expected to hit theaters earlier on September 9, 2022, before being delayed until April 21, 2023 — which is when it lost its spot to a WB stablemate Evil Dead Rise. The SAG-AFTRA strikes then compelled the studios to reconsider its theatrical release altogether, followed by a subsequent consideration for a streaming debut on Max, which never saw the light of the day either.

The last known status of the film’s theatrical release was reported by Variety in 2023 when a Warner spokesperson revealed, “No decision has been made about the film’s future distribution plans.” It has been five months since then and King has now taken it to his X (formerly Twitter) to express his frustration with Warner Bros. in the following words:

“Between you and me, Twitter, I've seen the new SALEM'S LOT and it's quite good. Old-school horror filmmaking: slow build, big payoff. Not sure why WB is holding it back; not like it's embarrassing, or anything. Who knows. I just write the fucking things.”

Who is the Cast Behind ‘Salem’s Lot’ Remake?

Close

Salem's Lot stars Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Pilou Asbaek, Alfre Woodard, and William Sadler, among others. The movie is all set to revisit King's 1975 horror classic — its story centers on a writer who returns to his hometown, only to find it under the influence of a sinister vampire. This film marks the first direct movie adaptation of the novel, following two television miniseries adaptations in 1979 and 2004.

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding Salem's Lot is not an isolated incident either. Warner Bros. has previously delayed or shelved other completed projects, canceling Coyote vs. Acme being one recent example. Will Salem's Lot ever be released, and can Stephen King's vocal support sway its fate? It seems we're left to wait and see. Check out Stephen King's post below: