The upcoming adaptation of one of Stephen King's most iconic novels just got an exciting new look. Max has unveiled the first trailer for Salem's Lot, the horror film based on the novel of the same name. The Max Original Film comes from the creators of The Conjuring Universe, and the producers of IT, and has been touted as one of the most anticipated horror films of the year. Salem's Lot was also produced as a TV miniseries in 2004, which features two episodes, roughly an hour and a half long each, with Rob Lowe, Andrew Braugher, and the late Donald Sutherland all in leading roles. The two-part series was moderately well-received by critics at 68% on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences were a tad harsher, reviewing it at a 49% score.

2024's Salem's Lot has also assembled a commendable cast to bring King's novel to life, albeit perhaps lacking the same star power as the 2004 iteration. Lewis Pullman, best known for his role as Bob alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, has been tapped to play Ben Mears, who Lowe previously portrayed. Bill Camp will fill the late Braugher's shoes as Matthew Burke, fresh off his role as Raymond Horgan in Presumed Innocent, Jake Gyllenhaal's Apple TV+ series that's been dominating streaming charts. Others who are confirmed to star in Salem's Lot on Max are Spencer Treat Clark (Gladiator), William Sadler (The Shawshank Redemption), and Makenzie Leigh (Gotham). Gary Dauberman wrote the film after most recently writing IT Chapter Two and The Nun 2, and will also make his second directorial effort on Salem's Lot, after previously only directing Annabelle Comes Home.

What Else Is There To Watch on Max in the Meantime?

Before the next adaptation of Salem's Lot premiers on Max on October 3, there's plenty to stream on the platform to keep you occupied. Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 has jumped to the top of the Max streaming charts, with the Ridley Scott-directed and Matt Damon-starring space epic, The Martian, currently sitting in the #2 spot. Other notable projects to fill out the rest of the Max top 10 are The Boy and the Heron, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and Need for Speed.

Salem's Lot premieres on Max on October 3. Check out the new trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film.

