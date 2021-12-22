Best known for her role as Truly Scrumptious, the actress also appeared in films like 'Nicholas Nickelby' and 'Anna Karenina'.

Sally Ann Howes, star of the 1968 musical film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has passed away at the age of 91. The news was confirmed by Howes’s nephew, who posted on Twitter that his aunt died peacefully in her sleep.

Howes’s illustrious career began in 1943, when she starred in Thursday’s Child alongside Wilfred Lawson. After the film, she went on to sign contracts with several UK studios, starring in films like Nicholas Nickelby and Anna Karenina with Vivien Leigh, before starring in a string of West End plays, including Paint Your Wagon and Babes in the Wood.

Her theatre career shifted when she was offered the part of Eliza Doolittle in the Broadway production of My Fair Lady, replacing Julie Andrews, who had originated the role. This launched her career in the U.S., where she would go on to have an illustrious stage career, including earning a Tony nomination for originating the role of Fiona McLaren in the Broadway revival of Brigadoon in 1963. She appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show four times and was invited to sing for three U.S presidents.

Her largest role arrived in 1968, when she played the role of Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the film based on the Ian Fleming novel of the same name starring Dick Van Dyke. The film's title song, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”, written by The Sherman Brothers — the men behind some of Disney's most iconic songs — was nominated for an Academy Award.

Image via United Artists Pictures Inc.

RELATED: Julie Andrews Teams With Jim Henson Company, Netflix for 'Julie's Greenroom'

In the 1970s, Howes toured across Britain with a production of The King and I, and later in the U.S. with The Sound of Music. In the 1990s, she debuted her one-woman show From This Moment On at the Edinburgh Festival, and in 1992 starred in her last on-screen role, in the miniseries Secrets. During the early 2000s, she toured the U.S. in the Cameron Mackintosh production of My Fair Lady. When she was not performing, she was an artistic advisor for the Palm Beach Theatre Guild. She was formerly married to Tony-winning composer Richard Adler in 1958, and adopted two sons with him before remarrying in 1972 with literary agent Douglas Rae until his death in September 2021.

Our deepest sympathies go out to Ms. Howes's family and friends.

Dick Van Dyke Confirms He'll Appear in 'Mary Poppins Returns' Will the actor be reprising Bert for the film set 20 years after the original?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email