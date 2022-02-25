Award winning actress Sally Kellerman has passed away at the age of 84. Kellerman’s career spanned sixty successful years, starting with her debut role in the 1957 crime thriller Reform School Girl alongside Edward Burnes and Yvette Vickers, with whom she became lifelong friends. Kellerman rose to stardom with her role as Major Margaret ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan in Robert Altman’s film adaption of M*A*S*H, and was nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress, and won the 1971 Golden Laurel award for her portrayal.

Kellerman was known for her husky voice that attracted audiences to her performances. She had an extensive acting career, appearing episodes of Star Trek, The Twilight Zone, The Young and the Restless, and Bonanza. She appeared in a number of Altman’s projects, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to L.A., The Player and Prêt-à-Porter, and an episode of the short-lived anthology series Gun. Apart from her acting on the big screen, Kellerman also attracted a number of voiceover roles in both commercial and film projects. Her work can be seen in ads for Mercedes-Benz, Hidden Valley Ranch, and Revlon, and fans can also hear her distinctive voice used in animated features like The Mouse and His Child and Happily Ever After.

Kellerman maintained good relationships with cast members and fans alike. In previous interviews, she detailed how fans of her work would greet her with “Hey Hot Lips!” or “Call me sometime when you got no class” referencing an iconic line from 1986’s Back to School. Though not his work, Altman would go on to praise his longtime friend’s performance, citing her as “bringing humanity to the role”.

In April 2013, Kellerman published her memoir Read My Lips: Stories of a Hollywood Life, detailing her work and experience in the industry, along with anecdotes from her personal life. Kellerman, born and raised in California, attended Los Angeles Community College, where she took part in acting classes alongside fellow would-be actors Jack Nicholson, Dean Stockwell, Robert Blake, and Shirley Knight. They would appear in a production of the play Look Back in Anger before beginning their respective careers. Kellerman's last role was in a 2017 episode of dark comedy series Difficult People.

An actress of the New Hollywood era, Kellerman is remembered for her wide-ranging roles of both humor and drama — lifetime of achievement, surely to be missed by all. Our condolences go out to her family and friends.

