Tarsem Singh’s The Fall is an absolute beauty in many aspects. It expertly weaves tales of grandeur to reinterpret what its characters are going through in the real world. Plus, it uses out-of-this-world-but-ultimately-real settings that transport you to anciently aesthetic times. Movies like these are scarce, and considering The Fall has struggled to find a streaming home, the craving for more may be satisfied through Matteo Garrone’s Tale of Tales.

If you mix The Fall's storytelling and its magical locations while adding a bit more sinister Grimm-like stories, you get Tale of Tales. Three narratives that are loosely related make up this anthology medieval horror film. To segregate the tales, three kingdoms establish the different settings—Longtrellis, Strongcliff, and Highhills. Salma Hayek is the Queen of Longtrellis—the only ruler whose tale focuses on. In the other two, Toby Jones’ King of Highhills and Vincent Cassel’s King of Strongcliff take the backseat to make way for the real main characters—the women in their tales. But all of them are essential for this set of cautionary tales with the same moral: be careful what you wish for.

The Resilience of Women Is Highlighted in ‘Tale of Tales’