Bollywood giant Salman Khan is gearing up for his next big blockbuster and he is promising all of the action and hard-core delivery he is well adored for in a brand new teaser for Sikandar (which roughly translates to soldier or warrior). The teaser, which gives eager audiences just over a minute and a half snapshot into the action saga and currently has over 52 million views at the time of writing, throws the spotlight on Khan's titular character. He is then seen walking into a dimly lit room full to the brim with enough artillery to start a war and a line of steel-armored soldiers in front of the walls.

The seemingly tame environment is disturbed when the soldiers wield their weapons and aim at Sikandar. Unbothered by their presence, Khan's voice is simultaneously heard bellowing: "I've heard a lot of people are after me but just wait until I turn." In truly perfect timing, the hero then turns on his heels and erupts into the seamless delivery of a string of shots, lashes and blows, taking out the entire army in smooth succession — with their own shotguns. The stunning action choreography concludes with Khan well on his two feet, gun in hand and ready for his next opponent before closing off with the title credits.

Directed by esteemed director from South Indian cinema A.R. Murugadoss and produced by industry giant Sajid Nadiadwala, the brief snapshot into Sikandar teases a visual feast for audiences and promises an elevated level of action — in keeping with the progression of Hindi cinema. Little else has been given away about Khan's upcoming film, but it is fair to assume his titular character certainly has a reputation that preceeds him if an entire army is after him.

'Sikandar' Embraces the Strength of Southern Indian Cinema with Director A.R. Murugadoss

A.R. Murugadoss' step to the helm in Sikandar comes amid a wave of Hindi cinema pulling in the strength of filmmaking from the south by integrating their directors, producers and actors into mainstream Bollywood — and it's a formula that has proven to be successful. A notable example of this is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which became the second-biggest Bollywood hit of all time at the global box office.

One of the stand-out strengths of South Indian cinema is the focus on hard-hitting themes, an unapologetic desire to break away from the mold, constant innovation and overall enhanced progression when it comes to action. This combination was seen in full swing in Jawan, which also did just that. The film tackled many of the deep-rooted and long-accepted injustices of society, putting the power back in the hands of the people and calling them to stand up for what they believe in. It also spoke to the underlying fears of Indian society right now, which helped it strike a nerve harmoniously with audiences and coupled this with stunning cinematography and seamless action.

This forumla, coupled with Khan's unwavering star power, sets Sikandar up for mass success. Sikander does not yet have a formal release date, although it has been tipped for release around the Islamic festival of Eid next year — which could be around either March or June 2025.

In the meantime, you can watch the first teaser for the film above.