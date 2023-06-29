Pier Paolo Pasolini’s fascist parable retools the Marquis de Sade’s extreme avant-garde text and relocates the horror to Nazi-occupied Italy in 1944. Few films have generated the kind of controversy Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom has over the years. The premise involves The Libertines, a cabal of despots who round up a group of teenagers, forcing them to participate in stomach-churning acts of degradation and depravity. Salò skews so often into the bad-taste territory it is easy to overlook the fact Pasolini had a politically-motivated reason for making the film in the first place. He wanted to express his disgust at the modern world and how corporate takeovers and mass marketing are responsible for the erasure of culture. The story is a tough one to sit through but does work as both a meditation on cruelty and power, and is a horror film that would even offend the likes of Ruggero Deodato (Cannibal Holocaust).

There are copious amounts of sex, torture and degradation in this movie. Young men and women are rounded up and must submit to unimaginable cruelty: including eye-gouging, rape, murder and coprophagia. In terms of style, Salo is so many things: arthouse, political horror, and exploitation. Or in a nutshell: a war movie told through a bloody Euroschlock lens.

What Is ‘Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom’ About?

It is 1944-1945 in a tranquil, calm beautiful part of Italy called Salò. It is under Nazi occupation and Salò is the power center. A quartet of Nietzsche-quoting sadists identifying as The Libertines are devising a horrific plan. The President (Aldo Valletti), The Duke (Paolo Bonacelli), The Bishop (Giorgio Cataldi) and The Magistrate (Umberto P. Quintavalle) to round up teenage boys and girls and force them to submit 120 Days of Sodom. Originally planned as the first installment in Pier Paolo Pasolini’s Trilogy of Death, Salò is broken up into a three-act structure: The Circle of Obsessions, The Circle of Shit, and The Circle of Blood. To The Libertines, nothing is more contagious than evil and fascism is the ultimate anarchy. Each circle/story is presented by an aging sex worker, relating a taboo-breaking tale of her sexual experiences and intercut with scenes of the extremes of sexual psychopathy and sadism. The lines separating the moral fiber from unadulterated savagery collapse and the teenagers' bodies only exist to feed the morbid machinery of authoritarianism.

Avant-garde extremism prevails, and Marquis De Sade is quoted verbatim. There are no boundaries to The Libertines' flamboyant evil. The victims are a faceless herd and the horror directed at them is an analogy of how we are collectively depersonalized by war, stripped of identity, safety and autonomy by conglomerates, commerce, pornography and other Hegemonic structures facilitating fascist thinking. The victims are resigned to their appalling fate and do little to end their suffering. Various scenes in Salò represent mass-market control and the commercialization of food, sex and the physical body.

Why Was ‘Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom’ So Controversial?

Image Via United Artists

Salò was controversial for several reasons: Shortly before Salò's release Pier Paolo Pasolini was murdered and Salò ended up banned in a number of countries. The director was killed after being beaten badly, run over by a car, and his testicles crushed and set on fire. A young hustler was apprehended and confessed to the killing, only to later withdraw his statement. Pasolini identified as a Marxist, radical thinker and atheist who had come under fire in both right and left-leaning politics for having an outspoken, slightly contradictory nature. What makes Salò more disconcerting though, considering the film’s graphic content, is Pasolini’s past proclivities and criminal predilection toward underage boys in his early life. It makes one wonder if Pasolini had another, darker ulterior motive for making Salò. The litany of horrors and level of dehumanization in the movie are certainly triggering factors and viewers with a delicate sensibility definitely should avoid watching it.

The most controversial component is the horror in Salò that is happening to teenagers and maybe this could be the primary reason it remains so reviled today. Censorship is insidious and there are various reasons for suppressing art. But surprisingly, the British Board of Film Classification’s James Ferman defended Salò’s artistic merit and validity as an important work of art while acknowledging the distressing sections. “One of the most disgusting films ever to be seen by the board, yet its purpose is deeply serious,” Ferman was quoted as saying this in a BBFC case study. “It wants us to be appalled at the atrocities of which human nature is capable when absolute power is wielded corruptly.”

Is Pier Paolo Pasolini’s ‘Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom’ Art?

Pasolini laid the groundwork for the likes of Gasper Noe, Virginie Despentes, Wes Craven, Michael Haneke and John Waters — all artists and writers who consistently push the envelope and frequently shock with their efforts. The film has real value and merit if the viewer can look beyond the hardcore elements and shocking imagery. Pasolini was renowned as a writer, activist and filmmaker who completed 13 feature-length movies and got his break on scripting duties for Federico Fellini. The director was attempting to tackle the advent of soft core pornography emerging in the early '70s and his own frustrations with the new counterculture liberation and modern politics. Pasolini was also a survivor of World War II, traumatized following the death of his brother and trying to exorcise painful memories through art. With Salò, he conducted his own investigations into power, how these structures corral and control the population, and ultimately crush or destroy if you disobey or question them. Many readings of the film point out how the victims apathy reflects communities/individuals under fascism — most of the teenagers' character development is purposely thin. Salò may provoke revulsion in the viewer, but it is undeniably beautiful and a well-put-together movie, with lavish production values, costumes, interesting performances, dark humor and sharp dialogue. Salò is art first, video nasty after, making it much more than just a shock movie.