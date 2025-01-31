You may have noticed that we are seeing a lot of Salt Lake City on our screens. First, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered on Bravo in 2020, bringing us into the lives of some of Salt Lake's most affluent women. In 2024, Hulu wanted a piece of the Salt Lake drama, debuting The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which follows a group of young Mormon moms in a TikTok group. Not long after, Bravo added Sold on SLC to their network, putting a Utah spin on Selling Sunset.

Salt Lake City is the hidden gem of reality television, and networks are finally tapping into this precious resource. But what makes Salt Lake so special? The casts of these shows have to battle between the religious and social standards in Utah, and external temptations from the media and pop culture. This conflict creates a dynamic we’ve never seen on reality TV before. The shadiest drama, the darkest secrets, and the biggest fights come from the people you least expect.

Religion Is Central To The Conflict In Salt Lake City Reality Shows