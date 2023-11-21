Back in 2020, Emerald Fennell blew away audiences and critics alike with her controversial feminist revenge thriller, Promising Young Woman. Having mainly worked as an actress on TV shows like The Crown and serving as the showrunner of Killing Eve Season 2, she showed the world that she was more than ready to take Hollywood by storm when she won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. While some of the success of Promising Young Woman can be attributed to Fennell’s cutting script, it was its cast of eclectic and skilled actors like Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Jennifer Coolidge, and Laverne Cox, that helped make it become a sensation. After three years, Fennell is returning with yet another powerhouse cast for her film, Saltburn, the story of a poor college student who becomes infatuated with the glamorous life of his aristocratic schoolmate. Featuring a cast of up-and-coming talents like Academy Award nominee Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi as well as seasoned veterans like Academy Award nominees Rosamund Pike and Richard E Grant, Saltburn is set to become a major player in this year’s awards race.

Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick

Barry Keoghan plays Oliver Quick, a young, poor Oxford University student who struggles to fit into the social hierarchy of this elite institution. Initially mocked for his social status, he spots Felix and immediately sees a way to turn his situation around. Keoghan first gained critical acclaim in 2017 when he appeared in both Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, as George, a young teenager who tries to help the British soldiers evacuate, and in Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer, where he played Martin, a vengeful teenager with a sinister plan to get even. He has since gone on to star in blockbuster films such as Eternals and The Batman, alongside starring in indie films like The Green Knight and American Animals. Keoghan received his first Oscar nomination for his role as Dominic Kearney in The Banshees of Inisherin. Keoghan is also set to star in Andrea Arnold’s upcoming drama, Bird, and the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air.

Jacob Elordi as Felix Catton

Jacob Elordi plays Felix Catton, a tall, handsome college student who comes from a deeply wealthy aristocratic family. He befriends Felix at school even though he lives a completely different life filled with debauchery, drugs, and zero consequences. When Oliver informs him about a family tragedy, Felix decides to invite him to his family estate, Saltburn, for the summer. Most people first became familiar with Elordi through his work on teen TV shows like Euphoria in which he plays Nate, the violent and sexually confused high school football star, and The Kissing Booth movies, where he played Noah Flynn, the charming older brother of the protagonist, Elle’s best friend, and eventual boyfriend. Apart from Saltburn, Elordi is starring in another awards darling, Priscilla, directed by Sofia Coppola, where he takes on the legendary role of Elvis Presley. Elordi’s upcoming projects include Oh, Canada directed by Paul Schrader and costarring Richard Gere as well as the third season of Euphoria.

Rosamund Pike as Elsbeth Catton

Rosamund Pike plays Elsbeth Catton, Felix’s beautiful but absent-minded ex-model mother. Like Felix, Elsbeth is immediately taken by Oliver and enjoys hearing the sob stories of other people poorer and more unfortunate than her. Early in her career, Pike starred in several British period films, like Pride & Prejudice, An Education, and Made in Dagenham. She gained critical acclaim, however, for her star-turning role as Amy Dunne, the sociopathic mastermind caught in a loveless marriage in David Fincher’s Gone Girl. Since then she has starred in the Netflix satirical black comedy, I Care A Lot, alongside Peter Dinklage. She currently produces and stars in the Prime Video fantasy series, The Wheel of Time.

Richard E. Grant as Sir James Catton

Richard E Grant plays Sir James Catton, Felix’s father. Sir James is just as airheaded as his wife as he seems to skate through life in his own world, unaffected by both minor and major disasters. Grant his acting debut in 1987 with Withnail & I, where he played a selfish and desperate out-of-work actor. Since then he has appeared in countless films including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Jackie, and Bram Stoker’s Dracula. He received his first Oscar nomination for 2019’s Can You Ever Forgive Me as Melissa McCarthy’s troubled alcoholic friend. His next films include Travis Knight’s upcoming stop-motion animated fantasy adventure film, Wildwood, and the Paul Rudd-Jenna Ortega fantasy comedy Death of a Unicorn.

Alison Oliver as Venetia Catton

Alison Oliver plays Venetia Catton, Felix’s sister who initially sees Oliver as a new plaything, leading to a bit of a rivalry between her and Felix. Oliver is best known for her role as Frances, the young college student who begins a doomed love affair with a married older actor in the TV miniseries adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel, Conversations with Friends. She will also star alongside Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult in the upcoming film, The Order.

Archie Madekwe as Farleigh Start

Archie Madekwe plays Farleigh Start, Felix’s cousin. Farleigh sees through Oliver almost immediately as a desperate social climber and waits in the background for his true character to be exposed. Madekwe burst on the scene in 2019 when he starred in Ari Aster’s Midsommar as well as Apple TV+’s post-apocalyptic series, See, alongside Jason Momoa. In 2023, Madekwe also acted in Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and led the true-life racing drama, Gran Turismo.

Carey Mulligan as "Poor Dear" Pamela

Carey Mulligan plays “Poor Dear” Pamela, Elsbeth’s downtrodden friend. Mulligan previously worked with Fennell in her debut feature film, Promising Young Woman, where she played the lead role of Cassie, the 30-year-old medical school drop-out whose obsession with victimhood and revenge leads her down a dangerous path. For her work, Mulligan received her second Oscar nomination after 2009’s An Education. This year she is also starring as Felicia Montealegre, Leonard Bernstein’s loyal but all-knowing wife in Bradley Cooper’s Maestro.

Paul Rhys as Duncan

Paul Rhys plays Duncan, the estate’s stoic butler. Rhys became famous for starring in several biopics throughout the 1990s including Vincent & Theo and Chaplin. This year, Rhys is also starring in Ridley Scott’s historical epic, Napoleon, as the French diplomat, Talleyrand.

Ewan Mitchell as Michael Gavey

Ewan Mitchell plays Michael Gavey, in a small but impactful role. Mitchell currently stars in the BBC World War One drama, World on Fire, and the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, as Aemond Targaryen, the ambitious future warrior.

Lolly Adefope as Lady Daphne

Lolly Adefope plays Lady Daphne, a wealthy woman who has had enough of the ridiculousness of upper-class life. Adefobe currently stars in popular TV shows like Miracle Workers and Ghosts. She is also set to star in Sam Mendes’ and Armando Iannucci's HBO show, The Franchise.

