Feel the burn — the Saltburn, that is. Casting is really picking up on the production as Deadline revealed today that Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan have both signed on to join the previously announced Rosamund Pike in the Emerald Fennell helmed project. While no plot details are being released at this time, we do know the film will be based around the theme of obsession. Judging by the actors they’ve chosen to bring the feature to life, we’d say that casting absolutely understood the assignment.

Elordi is perhaps most well known for his portrayal of Nate Jacobs in the smash hit HBO series, Euphoria. Although we know he’s a well-trained actor and capable of playing good guys, he just portrays a chauvinistic, overconfident jerk so well that we’re hoping there’s more of that coming for us in Saltburn. Most recently, he was seen in the psychological thriller, Deep Water, where he was featured alongside Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in the film helmed by Adrian Lyne. Fans can next catch him in He Went That Way opposite Zachary Quinto. As for Keoghan, he’s a well known name in the world of dark dramas, from his breakout role in the horror thriller The Killing of a Sacred Deer to the Christopher Nolan WWI flick Dunkirk. Most recently, the actor took on the role of one of DC’s most feared super-villains, the Joker, in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Crossing superhero universes, Keoghan also nabbed a part in Chloe Zhao’s MCU flick, Eternals.

Along with having a star-studded cast, the film’s director, Fennell, is an Oscar winning creative, having earned the coveted award for Best Original Screenplay along with several other nominations for her last piece, Promising Young Woman. All of these details will help carry Saltburn into the upcoming Cannes market and make it stand out among the sea of other projects vying to get the attention of the market’s buyers. Eying a production start over the summer, Fennel serves as the film’s producer alongside LuckyChap Entertainment’s Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie.

With the thought and depth that was brought forward by Fennell’s Promising Young Woman and knowing that Saltburn is to be a piece about obsession, we can already tell the new project is shaping up to be a winner. Combining Elordi and Keoghan’s backgrounds in dark dramas and the ability to sell their even darker characters with Pike’s talent of playing deceitful and terrible human beings, it’s hard to say who will be the good guy, if there even is one. As of right now, the film has no release date, but stay tuned to Collider for more information as it rolls out.

