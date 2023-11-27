The Big Picture Saltburn grossed $1.7 million in its opening weekend, adding to its current domestic total of over $3 million.

The film has received mixed reviews, with a 69% "fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes.

While Saltburn had a strong limited release, it is being out-performed by other indie films like The Holdovers and Priscilla.

After making a splashy debut in seven theaters last weekend, director Emerald Fennell’s satirical film, Saltburn, expanded nationwide across the Thanksgiving weekend. Saltburn did decently at the domestic box office, finishing at the number eight spot on the chart, behind a host of new releases and a handful of holdovers. The extended Thanksgiving frame was dominated by last week’s Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and this week’s newcomer, Napoleon, which exceeded expectations.

Saltburn added $1.7 million across the traditional three-day weekend, and around $2.7 million across the extended five-day frame, taking its running domestic total to a hair over $3 million. The movie has also generated $3 million so far from overseas markets, for an early global haul of $6.2 million. Starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, the film follows a young university student who spends the summer with a schoolmate he becomes enamored with.

Saltburn premiered at this year’s Telluride Film Festival to mostly positive response, although reviews have been decidedly more mixed ever since its commercial release. The film currently sits at a “fresh” 69% score on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s Emma Kiely wrote in her review that the movie “adds nothing new to the recent burst of ‘Eat the Rich’ films.” Last year, the similarly themed The Menu emerged as a sleeper hit, grossing nearly $80 million globally. On TV, HBO’s smash hit Succession ended its run with record viewership earlier this year.

Saltburn Is Competing Against a Handful of Indie Releases

Last weekend, Saltburn delivered one of the best per-theater averages of the year for a limited release. But it can be observed that the movie is being quietly out-performed by director Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, which has grossed nearly $13 million domestically so far, and finished a spot above Saltburn on the domestic chart this weekend. Even Elordi’s last film, Priscilla, has generated just under $20 million so far domestically. This would be a realistic target for Saltburn as well. For context, Fennell’s breakout film, 2020’s Promising Young Woman, ended its domestic run with $6.5 million, against a reported budget of $10 million.

Saltburn also stars Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe and Alison Oliver. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.