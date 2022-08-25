The cast of Prime Video's latest venture Saltburn has added a new round of cast to the feature. Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe, and Alison Oliver are the newest additions to the ensemble directed by Emerald Fennell, and they join the previously announced Jacob Elordi, Barry Keoghan, and Rosamund Pike.

Grant has had a long and illustrious career, starring in numerous projects across film and television. Most recently he was in the voice cast for the animated series Tuca & Bertie, and starred in the 2022 Netflix adaptation of Persuasion. Viewers may also recognize him from projects including Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Penelope, The Little Vampire, and more. Madekwe recently jumped into the spotlight with the Apple TV series See. He also appeared in Ari Aster's Midsommar. Oliver's recent credit includes her television debut in Hulu's adaptation of Conversations with Friends.

Plot details for the film are being held tightly under wraps. However, Amazon has revealed that the feature will be a "story of obsession" centered around an aristocratic family. If Fennell's previous film Promising Young Woman is any indication, viewers may be in for another wild ride with Saltburn. Promising Young Woman offered a sharp, uncomfortable, and shocking story about a woman's quest for justice, with a divisive ending to top it all off. The film was nominated for five total Oscars, with Fennell bringing home the win for Best Original Screenplay.

Image via Netflix

Saltburn is produced by Fennell, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and LuckyChap Entertainment's Josey McNamara. Linus Sandgren is on-board as Director of Photography. The feature comes from MRC Film and Amazon Studios. Prime Video will release the film in 240 countries and territories, with MGM and Amazon Studios distributing to theaters.

In a press statement, Amazon Studios Head Jennifer Salke and Head of Movies Julie Rapaport said:

"From the second we read 'Saltburn,' we were completely hooked. Emerald is a triple threat filmmaker—she is really one-of-a-kind. We are thrilled to be working with the incredible teams at MRC and LuckyChap to bring Emerald’s vision to life and to bring the film to millions of people around the world."

MRC Film Co-Presidents Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman added:

"Emerald’s first movie is one of the most bold, arresting and confident debut films of the last decade and her singular voice and provocative sensibility are on full display again in 'Saltburn.' We are thrilled to partner with her, LuckyChap, and our friends at Prime Video and MGM to help share her vision with audiences worldwide."

