The Big Picture Add the new Saltburn Funko Pops to your collection for a reminder of the film's intense sequences and unforgettable characters.

The vinyl figures accurately depict Oliver and Felix in their iconic outfits from the climatic party scene of the movie.

Discover the twisted and unpredictable story of Oliver and Felix through these collectibles, keeping the characters alive in fans' memories.

Remembering Saltburn was always going to be easy, with the film directed by Emerald Fennell striking viewers with powerful images, unpredictable twists and the story of a young man who got involved in an environment he never expected. But now, thanks to the new Funko Pops based on the movie, you can buy a collectible that represents one of the story's most intense sequences. Variety has revealed the new products, which will be available for purchase in the near future. Oliver (Barry Keoghan) and Felix's (Jacob Elordi) story might be over on the big screen, but the new collectibles will keep the characters in place forever.

Going away to college can be a complicated experience for young students, considering how they have to leave their families behind in order to continue their education. But when Saltburn introduced Oliver, he seemed like the kind of person who would be up for the challenge. What the young man never expected was crossing paths with Felix, who would give him the opportunity to adopt a lifestyle he only dreamed of. Unfortunately for the Catton family, Oliver has different things in mind, setting the stage for the twists and turns of Fenell's follow-up to Promising Young Woman.

When portraying sequences from a movie or television series through their vinyl figures, Funko always takes the time to ensure the characters are depicted exactly as they looked on the screen. For their Saltburn collection, the company placed Oliver in the white two-piece suit he was seen in during the climatic party sequence. On the other hand, Felix can be seen in the outfit he wore during the same part of the movie, including his tank top, angel wings and jeans. While a launch date wasn't officially announced for the collectibles, they might find themselves in high demand due to the success of Saltburn.

Meet the Catton Family

Saltburn introduced some of Felix's family members as the story moved forward, with Oliver quickly defining what role each of them would play in his twisted game. Lady Elspeth (Rosamund Pike), Sir James (Richard E. Grant) Venetia (Alison Oliver) and Farleigh (Archie Madekwe) were some of the people who were around to fall victims of the young man's ambition. Saltburn couldn't get enough of tricking audiences regarding where the plot would go next, with a screenplay written by Fennell herself. And now, fans can always remember their favorite moments from the film with the new Funk Pop figures. No, they don't include a bathtub, and the company won't sell one separately, either.

A launch date hasn't been set for the new collectible based on Saltburn.