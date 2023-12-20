The Big Picture Saltburn grossed $10 million domestically and $8 million from overseas, for a cumulative global gross of $18 million.

The film received a mixed response, with a 72% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a disappointing B- CinemaScore from opening day audiences.

It remains to be seen if Saltburn can generate awards interest like Fennell's previous film, Promising Young Woman.

Not too long ago, films like Saltburn would premiere at fall festivals, get a platform release through the holidays, and expand wide in the new year as the awards season heated up. In the post-pandemic era, the movie is set to debut on Prime Video barely a month after its theatrical release. Despite the relatively short run, however, writer-director Emerald Fennell’s film managed to make a decent dent at the box office, and recently passed an important milestone domestically.

After just over 30 days in theaters, the dark comedy drama has grossed $10 million in domestic theaters, and around $8 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global gross of $18 million. Saltburn will debut on Prime Video on December 22. The movie premiered at this year’s Telluride Film Festival to a mostly positive response, which became considerably more divisive as the film entered commercial release.

Saltburn currently sits at a “fresh” 72% score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, but earned a disappointing B- CinemaScore from opening day audiences. Collider’s Emma Kiely wrote that the movie adds nothing new to the recent slew of “eat the rich” releases, but described it in her review as “a very fun ride worth taking — one full of excess, dirt, comedy, and bodily fluids.”

Could 'Saltburn' Generate the Same Awards Attention as 'Promising Young Woman'?

The movie debuted in just seven theaters on November 17, delivering one of the best limited openings of the year. It generated $315,000 across three days, for a strong per-theater average of $45,000. Saltburn expanded to over 1,500 locations the very next week, grossing $1.8 million domestically. It held on remarkably well in weekend three, grossing $1.6 million, followed by a little over $1 million in weekend four, despite losing roughly half its screens. The movie lost another couple hundred screens this weekend, but still managed to gross more than $700,000.

By comparison, Fennell’s breakout movie, 2020’s Promising Young Woman, ended its domestic run with $6 million, and coincidentally also grossed a little more than $18 million worldwide before garnering major awards attention. It ultimately ended up winning one Academy Award from five nominations. It remains to be seen if the more divisive Saltburn — a social satire about a young man’s obsession with his fellow university student — is able to generate similar awards interest in the coming weeks. Starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Archie Madekwe, Richard E. Grant and Carey Mulligan, Saltburn is still playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.