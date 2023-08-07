The Big Picture Saltburn, the upcoming film by Emerald Fennell, promises to explore themes of privilege and desire through a story set in an old English estate.

The first images from Emerald Fennell's upcoming film Saltburn have been released, giving us a debauched and quietly luxurious new look into the Promising Young Woman director's latest film. The project, which stars Euphoria's Jacob Elordi and The Banshees of Inisherin's Barry Keoghan, is set to arrive in theaters on November 24, 2023.

Saltburn will tell the story of privilege and desire. The film follows Oliver Quick, played by Keoghan, an Oxford University student who is struggling to find his place at the sprawling university. Bereft of a social circle, Oliver is soon drawn to the charming and upper-class Felix Catton, played by Elordi, who invites Oliver to Saltburn, his family's large estate for a summer that will not be forgotten.

The two Saltburn new images, released today, give us our first look at the Saltburn estate and all of its excessive and bucolic glory. The first image shows a quiet scene. It shows the summer home, an old English estate, on a sunny day. Two men recline on a patch of grass by a body of water. Opposite the men is a woman reclining in a white bathing suit. The image contrasts the serious, and historic look of the estate with the frivolity of the small figures which sit before it. A pool float that resembles a watermelon sits desolate in the water. A tangle of pool towels is piled on two beach chairs.

The second image is far less subtle. The image shows a man in an undone robe standing before a sprawling garden. The grounds, which feature a statue and stone fencing along the border, are littered with the leftover mess from what must have been nothing short of a bacchanalian rager. The statue on the lawn is covered with streamers, and several garden chairs are overturned on the grass. Beyond the fencing are sculptures of a moon and stars which look surreal against the harsh light of day.The two new images show a keen and artistic vision of excess and old money.

Saltburn Is Emerald Fennell's Anticipated Follow Up to Promising Young Woman

The film is the long-awaited follow-up project for Fennell, whose 2020 film Promising Young Woman made waves among audiences and critics alike for its subversive commentary on trauma and sexual violence against women. She won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the project. Like Promising Young Woman, Fennell both wrote and directed Saltburn.

Fennell also serves as a producer on the film alongside Margot Robbie and Josey McNamara. Starring alongside Elordi and Keoghan are Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan. Saltburn is set to premiere in theaters on November 24, 2023. Check out the new images below: