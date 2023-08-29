The Big Picture Saltburn, directed by Emerald Fennell, is an unconventional gothic film that explores the deepest desires of humanity, making viewers question their own beliefs on intimate topics. Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan play the main characters in this intense and disturbing story.

The film follows the story of Oliver Quick, an outsider at Oxford who is attracted to Felix Catton, a member of the wealthy elite. When Oliver gets invited to Felix's family estate, he discovers that the people there engage in strange and intimate behavior, raising questions about his own feelings for Felix and his place in the grotesque house.

Saltburn will premiere at the BFI London Film Festival before a limited theatrical release on November 2.

The whole situation begins when Oliver Quick (Keoghan) is invited to the family estate of Felix Catton (Elordi), who is a wealthy student attending the same school he does. While Oliver felt an initial attraction towards Felix, the boy had no idea regarding where that would lead him, with the estate holding some terrible secrets of its own. When he arrives to the enormous terrain, he comes to the realization that the people who attend all interact in strange, intimate behavior, with him being invited to the less than flattering activities. Perhaps his feelings for Felix aren't enough to justify his presence in the grotesque house.

The film will hold its world premiere at this year's edition of the BFI London Film Festival, before being distributed through a limited theatrical release by MGM on November 24. After playing in select theaters for a week, it will be available to be enjoyed across the entire country on December 1. With Amazon Studios also involved in the promotion and distribution of the project, it's more than likely to see Saltburn on Prime Video after its theatrical performance is over. But considering how early the movie is when it comes to its own distribution process, a streaming date announcement will come down the line.

Powerful Leads Control the Narrative

The two main characters are set to be portrayed by some of the most popular actors from recent years. Jacob Elordi has been praised for his work in Euphoria, a teenage drama where he plays Nate Jacobs. As one of the series' main antagonists, Nate will manipulate anyone who gets in his way, even if it means blackmailing his own father. On the other hand, Keoghan gained plenty of recognition for his performance as Dominic Keargy in The Banshees of Inisherin, a drama that was nominated for multiple awards earlier this year.

You can check out the first images from Saltburn below, before the movie premieres in theaters on November 24: