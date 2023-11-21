The Big Picture Saltburn stars Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan chat with Collider's Perri Nemiroff about their experience making the movie.

During their conversation, Elordi and Keoghan each share something they appreciate about the other as a scene partner.

On top of that, Keoghan discusses that unforgettable Saltburn ending and explains why he thinks it's relatable.

Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan are on fire in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn. Both play characters presenting themselves as one thing when, in reality, questionable qualities and/or motives lurk beneath the surface.

The film begins with Keoghan’s Oliver, a student struggling to fit in at Oxford University. But, that all changes when Elordi’s Felix Catton takes a liking to him and, eventually, invites Oliver to spend the summer at his family’s estate, Saltburn. While there, Oliver lives a life of opulence and debauchery while navigating the politics of the Catton family and their social scene.

With Saltburn now playing in select theaters and due out nationwide on November 22nd, I got the chance to chat with Elordi and Keoghan about their experience working together as scene partners, their characters’ true intentions, and that unforgettable ending.

Hear all about it straight from Elordi and Keoghan in the video interview at the top of this article, or read the conversation in transcript form below.

PERRI NEMIROFF: A silly but important question to start; how do you take your eggs?

BARRY KEOGHAN: I had three boiled eggs this morning. It was nice.

JACOB ELORDI: Three boiled eggs? You’re a machine.

KEOGHAN: Yeah, boiled. Hard-boiled.

ELORDI: Runny like Barry’s in the movie. Raw.

Can you each tell me something that you appreciate about the other as a scene partner, maybe even something that helped you reach something in your own character that you wouldn't have been able to without him?

ELORDI: Barry’s like pure electricity when he acts. You really don't know what's gonna happen in a scene so you have to be on your toes, and I really appreciated that. Those little sparks and jabs.

KEOGHAN: Thank you.

That’s a nice way to describe it.

KEOGHAN: You put the pressure on.

ELORDI: [To Keoghan] Go on. Come on. [Laughs]

KEOGHAN: With Jacob, he matches your energy. He lets you take the lead and it comes back. It's not the same thing over and over again, which I admire because then it allows me to react to what I'm seeing and what's in front of me. It's the sign of a really, really good actor.

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Saltburn.]To build on that, given he gives you something different every single take, is there a particular scene in the movie that evolved the most from take one to your very last take?

KEOGHAN: I'd say the scene where we come back from my parents’ house.

ELORDI: Yeah, the car.

KEOGHAN: Because I could tell he was really frustrated. You were. I don’t know.

ELORDI: We were late into the shoot, and we were in this car being dragged around the countryside and you couldn't really hear us, so we had to yell our lines because we were in this kind of roof off Land Rover. And we were just frustrated …

KEOGHAN: … as actors because our trailers weren't near. We had no craft. [Laughs]

ELORDI: Yeah, I couldn’t get my coffee brought to me or anything like that, so I was just absolutely losing my marbles. But that whole sequence kind of evolved from what it was in the script, for sure. I'm really happy with it.

KEOGHAN: Yeah, same. The two of us were kind of frustrated.

ELORDI: It became very erratic in the final thing, which I think really works.

Barry, of all of the scenes in the movie, minus the last dance scene, in which one do you think that Oliver shows his true colors the most, where he's acting the least and we get the best view of who he is to his core?

KEOGHAN: I mean, that would be me and the parents, wouldn't it? With his parents we see a young boy, I think. I wanted to do something with the physicality in that, as well. I wanted to really drop my shoulders and really kind of mope and drop the head because we've seen he had no way out of this. And it was awkward. I really felt awkward. I think that's the true Oliver. We see him beg almost, beg to stay a part of his life, and he doesn't want to lose this relationship. So, yeah, that's one of the moments.

It’s a shared awkwardness. I feel the weight of it while watching it, for sure.

KEOGHAN: Yeah, yeah.

Image via MGM

Jacob, when I was talking to Emerald she kept stressing that this movie is mostly about love but filled with a whole bunch of characters who don't really know how to express it in a healthy manner. It was making me wonder, do you think that Felix truly loved Oliver deep down, or is there always a part of him that does know that he is just a seasonal toy that will eventually be cut off?

ELORDI: I think he loves everything fully and completely. I don't think he's conscious of the kind of cruelty that's inside him. Which is like most people, you know? I don't think a lot of people set out to be cruel, and yet, look at where we live.

I feel like that makes it even more disturbing.

ELORDI: Or sad and messy and hopeful.

That’s reaching for the silver lining there. I’ll take it!

ELORDI: Because everyone is trying as they might in the shit, you know?

As long as you're trying and it doesn't have consequences like we see in this movie, that's fine by me.

Speaking of the consequences, I was wondering, before Felix passes do you think he has any slight moment of knowing what happened, knowing that his demise was directly caused by Oliver?

ELORDI: No, I think his blood has just turned to ice. I think he's just terrified of someone like that. But I don't think he can see what's coming, no.

Image Via MGM

Alright Barry, I’ve got to ask a question I have a feeling you’re getting a lot of today. I want to ask about that final dance because I've heard Emerald say that that wasn't originally the plan for that particular scene, so what was your reaction and …

KEOGHAN: It was just me getting out of bed was the original plan, and then I said, “Keep the camera rolling. I’ll do something special here.” They followed me, and I took my clothes off. That was the whole thing. “Take my top off. I’ll take it all off.” One thing we all do – I don't know if we all do, but I know most of us – we all dance around our house naked. I know for a fact we do, right? I do.

ELORDI: Yeah, totally.

KEOGHAN: We all do. Do you know what I mean? I think that's why a lot of people are relating with it. It’s like, “I've done that.” We were silly with our moves, and we were just letting our bodies move in ways.

ELORDI: It’s super, super relatable. Slaughter an entire family, steal their home, do a bunch of cocaine, and dance naked in their living room.

KEOGHAN: Walk through a mansion, a gorgeous mansion. I mean, when I get out of my bed it's like my kitchen is there, my sitting room’s there, and I can’t really dance.

ELORDI: [Laughs] You’re in a hotel room.

KEOGHAN: Yeah.

I’ll wrap with this one. Barry, what do you think life is like for Oliver after the events of the movie? Is there any chance he can live happily ever after, or is Saltburn ruined for him once there's no one left in it but him?

KEOGHAN: He's got nothing to play with, you know? What a fucked up little boy, man, wherever. Man-boy, man-child. That’s it. I don't think he has anything to kind of experiment with. He'll go find another family and torture them. Dance around their house naked.

Saltburn Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten. Release Date November 17, 2023 Cast Rosamund Pike, Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Carey Mulligan, Archie Madekwe Director Emerald Fennell Runtime 127 minutes

Get Tickets