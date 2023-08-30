The Big Picture MGM and Amazon Studios have released the first trailer for the upcoming film Saltburn, which aims to explore unconventional and intimate concepts not commonly seen on the big screen.

The film follows Oliver Quick as he realizes he has gotten involved in something far more sinister than he had previously imagined after being invited to stay at Saltburn.

The film features powerful performances from Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, who have both enjoyed success in their recent roles. Emerald Fennell, the director, is known for her previous project Promising Young Woman and is ready for her return to the big screen.

Ahead of MGM and Amazon Studios' release of Saltburn later this year, the production companies have released the first trailer for the upcoming film. After her first project received critical acclaim from critics and the awards circuit, Emerald Fennell is back with another unconventional story set, which aims to explore intimate concepts that are not commonly seen on the big screen.

As the trailer teases, Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) lived a fairly normal life up until the events of the film. But everything changes after he's invited to stay at Saltburn—the sprawling estate of Felix Catton's (Jacob Elordi) family—where he realizes he has gotten involved in something far more sinister than he had previously imagined. Trapped inside a mansion with people who are absorbed with giving into their darkest desires, Oliver is forced to reckon with the feelings that led him to accept Felix's offer to stay at Saltburn, or escape before it's too late.

Keoghan has enjoyed a successful few years, having been involved in productions such as The Batman and The Green Knight. But perhaps the most prestigious role he has worked on over the course of this stage of his career has been his portrayal of Dominic Kearney in The Banshees of Inisherin, one of the last award season's most acclaimed international features. Jacob Elordi's own star is on the rise, with his upcoming performance as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, in addition to his work as Nate Jacobs in Euphoria.

Emerald Fennell Is on a Roll

More than two years after the release of the first film, Emerald Fennell is ready for her return to the big screen. Her previous project, Promising Young Woman, took Carey Mulligan to deliver one of the most powerful performances of her career as Cassie Thomas. Her frustration, combined with the despicable conditions that women around her had to live with every day, took Cassie to her breaking point, provoking her to take revenge on those who had wronged her in the most satisfying ways possible.

You can check out the official trailer for Saltburn below, before the movie begins its limited theatrical engagement on November 24: