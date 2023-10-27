Director Emerald Fennell's Saltburn, starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, and Rosamund Pike, is out soon. The film premiered at the BFI London Film Festival in August with all eyes on Fennell to see if the director could follow through with another smash success like her first film Promising Young Woman starring Carey Mulligan. Saltburn masterfully builds up excitement surrounding the film's release, as character posters have gradually been released to set the tone for the film.

This newest one sees the entire cast dressed in their best as they stand at the ready. Each cast member stares directly ahead as the tagline reads "We're all about to lose our minds." Keoghan stands front and center, with his hands behind his back — signaling that he's ready for business. He's joined by fellow cast mates Elordi and Richard E. Grant in tuxes, Pike in a green evening gown, Alison Oliver smirking in colorful furs and tassels, and Archie Madekwe with arms crossed in red velvet.

What Is 'Saltburn' About?

Saltburn follows Keoghan's character Oliver Quick, an Oxford student on scholarship who's surrounded by the children of the wealthy and elite. He becomes quick friends with Felix (Elordi) who comes from a dynasty of wealth. The unlikely duo bond, and eventually, Felix invites Oliver to his family estate Saltburn for the summer, claiming that his family will love him. Once Oliver arrives, he's faced with Felix's family who either look down on him, pity him, or view him as some sort of plaything. It's really only Felix's cousin Farleigh (Madekwe) who sees through the mask Oliver puts on — he's someone who wants to eat the rich, and possibly make them lose their minds in the process.

Image via MGM

Saltburn explores how the rich can be so far removed from reality as they sit high on their throne standing above everyone else. However, there's always that one character who gets the final laugh against the elite upper class. Whether it's Lucia (Simona Tabasco) from White Lotus walking off with her money or Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) from The Menu leaving the island with her life and a burger, someone stands victorious against them to "lick the plate clean' as Saltburn states.

Saltburn's theatrical release will be on November 24 in the U.S. before expanding worldwide on December 1. You can see the new poster below: