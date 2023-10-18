Saltburn, helmed by the Academy-award winner, Emerald Fennell, has just unveiled a new poster ahead of the trailer’s release. The new poster features Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, and Rosamund Pike, among others. The movie is set to arrive in theaters in late November, right before the Thanksgiving weekend, and will take on Ridley Scott’s Napoleon and Francis Lawrence’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes at the box office.

Initially slated for a limited release on November 22 with a wide release a week later, the movie was then bumped up to an earlier release date and will now premiere on November 17, with an expanded release on November 22. The upcoming film Fennell’s sophomore feature and follows on the heels of her award-winning feature directorial debut Promising Young Woman, which was with both audiences and critics, including the Academy which nominated it for four Oscars, including Best Original Screenplay which it won. Saltburn is also expected to be a strong contender for awards season this year. Margot Robbie, who also starred in Greta Gerwig’s chart-topping theatrical hit Barbie, produces the film alongside Fennell.

Saltburn had its fipremiere at the Telluride Film Festival and took off with good reviews. The film currently stands at an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Per its official logline, the story revolves around Oliver Quick (played by Keoghan) who struggles to find his place at Oxford University. Oliver is soon drawn into the world of Felix Catton (played by Elordi), another student at his University, who invites him into his huge family estate for the summer. However, it’s the kind of summer that one never forgets.

‘Saltburn’ Has a Dynamic Cast

Image Via MGM

Saltburn touches on themes of pleasure, desire, mystery, and psychology, delivering a wicked tale where Keoghan plays a vulnerable and confused Oliver. Saltburn’s new poster perfectly depicts these themes and character traits. Alongside Keoghan, Elordi, and Pike, the upcoming movie will star Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe, Carey Mulligan, Ewan Mitchell, Sadie Soverall, Alison Oliver, Lolly Adefope, Paul Rhys, and more

Check out the official poster release below: