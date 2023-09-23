The Big Picture Emerald Fennell's sophomore feature film, Saltburn, will have its second premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 4, 2023.

The film received positive reviews after its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival, with an 82% Rotten Tomatoes score and a popular trailer teaser release.

Saltburn is a psychological thriller-drama set in the mid-2000s and follows the story of Oliver, a college student infatuated with an elite-class student named Felix.

All set to have its 2nd premiere as an opener at the BFI London Film Festival on October 4, 2023, Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell’s sophomore feature Saltburn, is now set to release a week earlier. Saltburn, featuring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi in main roles is now going to cinemas on November 17 for a limited release, followed by a widespread release by MGM on November 22.

The announcement comes after Saltburn’s first premiere at Telluride Film Festival, followed by the shiny 82% Rotten Tomatoes score and massive views on the trailer teaser release that followed afterward. However, this will also put Fennell-Robbie-produced Saltburn heads on with Ridley Scott’s Napoleon (set to release on November 22) featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Francis Lawrence’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (set to release on November 17).

What Is ‘Saltburn’ About?

Saltburn, a psychological thriller-drama is set in the mid-2000s and follows a young college student from Oxford named Oliver Quick (played by Keoghan) infatuated with an elite-class student named Felix Catton, played by The Kissing Booth's Elordi. The specific plot details are still under wraps — even after the teaser trailer which is intriguing enough and yet doesn’t spoil the movie in any way. In the trailer, Felix invites Oliver to his elite and grand family estate which completely blows away Oliver, and it’s unlike anything he has ever seen before. Oliver is initially intimidated but after spending a couple of summer months with Felix’s family believes that “the last few months have been the happiest,” of his life.

Image via MGM

The movie has an impressive ensemble cast. In addition to Elordi and Keoghan, the cast includes but is not limited to Gone Girl’s Rosamund Pike playing Felix’s mother, Richard E. Grant playing Felix’s father, Alison Oliver as Felix’s sister Venetia Catton, and even House of the Dragon's Ewan Mitchell as Michael Gavey.

Saltburn is written, directed, and produced by Emerald Fennell and happens to be only her second direction after the Oscar-winner Promising Young Woman. Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara also join as producers. Saltburn will now be released in select theaters on November 17, followed by a wide release on November 22.