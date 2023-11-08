The Big Picture In the upcoming movie Saltburn, Oliver's encounter with Felix leads to a conversation that uncovers a dark secret hidden in Felix's home.

Unlike Call Me By Your Name, Saltburn is not a love story but stands out with its unique premise and hidden secret.

Directed by Emerald Fennell, who gained acclaim for Promising Young Woman, Saltburn features a talented cast and has intensified its marketing campaign ahead of its release date.

A new clip from Saltburn has been released, and it features the two lead characters from the story meeting each other for the first time. As shown in the video, what appeared to be a regular day in Oliver Quick's (Barry Keoghan) life is interrupted when he notices that there's a problem with Felix Catton's (Jacob Elordi) bike. After approaching the young man to make sure everything's alright, the two start a conversation that would lead to the heart of the story. But a dark secret might be hidden deep in Felix's home, and Oliver might not be able to notice it until it's too late.

The upcoming movie, which will be released in theaters on November 17 in the United States, won't be a love story like the one seen in Call Me By Your Name. On the contrary, the secret hidden within the walls of the Catton home will make the premise of the movie stand out from recent dramas. And with a supporting cast that includes Rosamund Pike and Richard E. Grant, the project could position itself with a favorable reception ahead of next year's award season. Oliver is navigating one of the most complicated times of a person's life, and running into Felix will only make his journey more challenging.

The marketing campaign for Saltburn has intensified in recent weeks, as the MGM film approaches its release date. A wide variety of posters and trailers have been released in anticipation for the debut of the movie on the big screen, more than what is regularly expected from a film of its scale. It remains to be seen how effective the campaign can be, with Saltburn going up against The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes at the box office next week.

Who Directed Saltburn?

Close

Emerald Fennell was the filmmaker responsible for bringing Felix and Oliver's story to life, after working on the highly acclaimed Promising Young Woman. The director's previous movie was a smash hit, earning five Academy Award nominations for a story that featured Carey Mulligan as a woman coming up with a revenge plan to fight back against the people who had wronged her in the past. After Fennell showed the world what she's ready to portray with the work she places on the screen, she took on the task of writing the screenplay for Saltburn, setting the stage for the complicated story between the two young men.

Saltburn premieres in theaters in the United States on November 17. You can check out the new clip from the movie below: