The Big Picture Saltburn has set a date for its streaming release as its theatrical run concludes.

The film features a talented cast and explores themes of privilege and desire with unbridled energy.

Saltburn which stars, Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, offers an enjoyable watch with impressive cinematography.

After making a charming debut the weekend before Thanksgiving, Emerald Fennell’s satirical film, Saltburn, went on to expand nationwide over the Thanksgiving weekend. While in competition with other recently released projects like the Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Saltburn has performed decently at the domestic box office in that time – earning its way onto the top ten charts at the domestic box office. The film which follows a young university student who spends the summer with a schoolmate, has a streaming date – and it arrives just in time for Christmas. Saltburn will be charming its way to Prime Video on December 23, 2023.

Directed by Fennell, who won an Oscar for her work on Promising Young Woman, Saltburn is a psychological comedy thriller that also features Rosamund Pike alongside Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, who are parallel leads. The film follows Keoghan's character Oliver Quick, an Oxford student on scholarship who's surrounded by children of privilege and wealth. He soon strikes up a friendship with Felix (Elordi) who comes from a long line of wealth and affluence. The seeming unlikely duo develop a bond, and eventually, Felix invites Oliver to spend the summer holiday at his family estate, Saltburn. Despite Felix's claims that his family will love him, once Oliver arrives, he is treated as someone to be pitied and looked down upon.

Saltburn has a wicked underlying tone that chronicles untamed desire and privilege, and much of its promotional material prior to its release promised that. Saltburn flows with unbridled energy which even the actors appreciated in one another. "Barry’s like pure electricity when he acts. You really don't know what's gonna happen in a scene so you have to be on your toes, and I really appreciated that. Those little sparks and jabs," Elordi revealed about his co-star Keoghan in an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff. It's a sentiment Keoghan shared, saying, "With Jacob, he matches your energy. He lets you take the lead and it comes back. It's not the same thing over and over again, which I admire because then it allows me to react to what I'm seeing and what's in front of me."

'Saltburn' Is Flawed – Just Like Its Characters

While Saltburn might appeal to audiences for its debauchery and opulence, the satirical film has an area wherein it remains flawed just like its characters – it lacks an original message. Despite describing it as “a very fun ride worth taking — one full of excess, dirt, comedy, and bodily fluids,” Collider’s Emma Kiely wrote in her review that the movie doesn’t bring anything new to the recent burst of “Eat the Rich” films. Despite that, its performance and overall cinematography are some of its merits which make it an enjoyable watch.

Saltburn will begin streaming on Prime Video on December 22, 2023.