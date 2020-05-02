Our Cartoon Lawyers Made Us Watch ‘Salty’s Lighthouse’ So You Don’t Have To

Listen / download here:



Another week, another Listener Suggestion. Our cartoon lawyers are FURIOUS!

This week’s suggestion comes courtesy of Kevin, who wanted us to watch and review ‘Salty’s Lighthouse’, a kids show from the late 1990s that took a bunch of footage from ‘Tugs’ and added it into its own animated nightmare. The series briefly ran on TLC as part of the network’s “Ready Set Learn” programming block. But did we learn anything from reviewing this show, or did we simply run as far away as possible? Listen in to find out!

If you’re new to our podcast audience, Saturday Mourning Cartoons is a part of the Collider Factory podcast network under the curated Collider Weekly list. If you want to support the podcast, and help us to bring original animation into the world, you can do so at our Patreon page and by subscribing on YouTube. You can find all of our previous and continuing episodes on Podbean, iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, or your favorite iOS or Android app.

And if you have any animated movie or TV related questions for us, please suggest a title to review here, call us at the cartoon hotline: 202-681-4406, or drop us a line at saturdaymourningcartoons@gmail.com. You can also contact us through Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, or reach out directly @DrClawMD and @seanpaulellis.