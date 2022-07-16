Luca Guadagnino is back to tell the origins of famed shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo with Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams. A new trailer for the documentary teases how the humble Italian shoemaker became a fashion icon, rising to prestige in Hollywood as a master of comfort and style. After sitting on the shelf since its 2020 world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the film is expected to arrive from Sony Pictures Classics later this year.

Before properly introducing viewers to Ferragamo, the trailer establishes the theme of his shoe empire — comfort — through a showcase of the various shoes he made for Marilyn Monroe. Ferragamo started his career in shoemaking incredibly young, working for a high-profile Italian fashion outlet before opening his own shop at 12. He eventually realizes his dream to make it to America, emigrating at the age of 16 in 1915 and getting in on the ground floor of Hollywood before filmmaking was fully established. In Santa Barbara, he started making fashionable shoes for various films and stars like Gloria Swanson, Mary Pickford, and Douglas Fairbanks, something that would continue throughout his life.

The rest of the trailer goes on to show Ferragamo's enduring presence and teases how he played a role in the world of filmmaking. Martin Scorsese makes a brief appearance to talk about how Ferragamo's work became married to Hollywood, creating a high-profile fashion brand that defined celebrity. Various fashion experts also show up to discuss how Ferragamo's work holds up as one-of-a-kind to this day, showing how ahead of the curve he was. "Passion with a comfort," is how the creator himself described his shoes.

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

RELATED: Hugh Grant Leads Shortlist to Play Disgraced Prince Andrew in 'Scoop' Movie

Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams came together with the help of a 100-year-old archive of footage, a narration of Ferragamo's 1955 memoir by The Shape of Water star Michael Stuhlbarg, stop-motion work for a shoe ballet by PES, and commentary from a wide variety of figures including Scorsese, Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin, Vogue Creative Director Grace Coddington, Variety film critic Todd McCarthy, Ferragamo's wife Wanda Ferragamo, and their children and grandchildren. Aside from Ferragamo's career the film also looks to portray his relationship with Wanda which lasted until his death in 1960.

Since making the film, Guadagnino has kept busy, co-creating the television series We Are Who We Are along with multiple shorts including Fiori, fiori, fiori, and O Night Divine. His next film, Bones and All, has already been completed, and he has Challengers in post-production in the time it has taken the Ferragamo doc to release for general audiences. He's best known, however, for Call Me by Your Name which earned him an Oscar nod as well as multiple BAFTA nominations.

Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams is set to release later this year. Check out the trailer below.