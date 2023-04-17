Hulu has just released a new trailer for its upcoming drama series Sam: A Saxon, a German series that tells the story of one man's attempts to find a home in the turbulent political climate of East Germany. The series comes from Jörg Winger, the creator of Deutschland83/86/89, a set of series that explores the lives of those impacted by the division of East and West Germany during the Cold War. Sam: A Saxon will also explore this uniquely challenging time period in Cold War East Germany. The series is set to premiere on Hulu on April 26.

Sam: A Saxon will tell the incredible true story of Samuel Meffire, who was the first Black police officer in East Germany. The series will follow Sam's search for a home in the country's highly prejudiced society. He will fight to overcome this system of racism, and in the process becomes the face of an anti-racism campaign and a symbol of hope for a new German identity. However, his rise to fame is abruptly undercut by his public downfall, which sees the once heroic Samuel now behind bars, and labeled as 'public enemy #1' in Germany. The miniseries will show Sam's life journey, both personal and public, as he faces discrimination and alienation in the place that he calls home.

The new trailer for the upcoming miniseries, released today, gives us a glimpse at the arch of Sam's meteoric rise and inevitable downfall. Malick Bauer shines in the new trailer, playing the eponymous Sam. The trailer shows Sam's beginnings and the often violent discrimination he faces in East Germany, as well as his rise within the police force. The trailer shows Sam being spotted by the police and commended for his speed as he is attempting to see his girlfriend, who is at that moment in labor with his child. The police force sees potential in Sam, and he is soon hired to be a part of their force. However, the trajectory of his life is not on a perpetual incline, and the trailer shows that, despite his talents and capacity for his work, he will continue to be dogged by the racism inherent to the country that he calls home.

Image via Hulu

Also starring in the upcoming series are Svenja Jung, Luise von Finckh, Ivy Quainoo, Thorsten Merten, Martin Brambach, Carina Wiese, and Tyron Ricketts. The mini-series will consist of seven episodes. The series is a German Disney+ original, and one of an increasing number of international projects from the media giant. The series will premiere on Hulu on April 26. Until then, you can watch the trailer below.