This holiday season it's all in the family, and we mean that on several levels. A new trailer for Sam & Kate has just been released, giving us a glimpse into the new criss-cross romantic dramedy.

Sam & Kate is a life-affirming family film that stars the Oscar-winning pair Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek. Hoffman plays Bill, the father to Sam — who is played by Hoffman's actual son Jake Hoffman. An artist, Sam returns home to his small town to take care of his ailing father. While visiting home, Sam finds himself falling for a local woman named Kate, played by Schuyler Fisk — who also happens to be Spacek's real-life daughter. Meanwhile, Bill strikes up a romance of his own with Kate's mother Tina (Spacek). The four will find both connections and complications in their budding courtships as they are made to face off with their own pasts to move forward to a better future.

The film is a special project, bringing together the two real-life parent-child pairs for a film that dives into the complexities of parent-child relationships, especially as children move well into adulthood, and parents come face to face with new challenges in older age. The new trailer highlights both the emotional depth and the spontaneous gaiety that the new movie will contain, showcasing the bravery of love in all stages of life.

Also released alongside the new trailer is a new poster, which shows all four stars packed into the frame, showing Sam looking lovingly at Kate and Tina looking playfully at Bill. The poster features the tagline "it's hard raising parents," a line which hints at role reversal serving as the basis of some tension in the upcoming film. Sam & Kate comes from Vertical Entertainment. The film was written and directed by Darren Le Gallo. Sam & Kate looks to be the perfect film for the holiday season when each one of us is examining our family dynamics, plus it will give you the opportunity to spot the strong Hoffman and Spacek family resemblances.

Sam & Kate is set to be released to theaters on November 11, 2022. The film will premiere at the Austin Film Festival, which begins later this month. Until then, you can take a peak at the new poster. Or, you can catch the brand-new trailer for the film below, just keep some tissues on hand.