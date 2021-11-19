Skunkape Games has released an announcement trailer for their remaster of Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space. This remaster is being developed by a small team of the original game's developers, who bought the rights to the games after Telltale closed in 2018.

The trailer starts by showing Sam and Max caught in a trap, and they show via flashback how they got into this situation. On their journey, they see many strange things, including a monster club, a giant robot, and a boxing rat. The trailer ends with Sam and Max back in the trap, with Sam realizing that he got too caught up in the story to come up with a plan to escape.

Image via Skunkape Games

RELATED: Why ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series’ Is Worth Revisiting

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space is a remaster of the second season of the episodic Sam & Max games, which were originally made by Telltale, and is based on the comic book series of the same name. The story centers around Sam, "a six-foot canine detective with a nose for justice," and Max, "a hyperkinetic rabbity-thing with a taste for mayhem," as they take on interconnected cases in a tale spanning five episodes. Their cases will have them take on Santa Claus himself, subdue a giant volcano, and much more as things start to get even weirder. The remaster will feature new cinematics and music, improved character models and lighting, and some re-recorded dialogue.

Beyond Time and Space is set to launch on December 8, and will be available on the Xbox One, Switch, and PC. Check out the announcement trailer for Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space below.

Here is the official synopsis for Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered:

In this five-episode collection of linked cases, the Freelance Police are back on the crime beat in a showdown with Santa Claus, a race to subdue a giant volcano, and a face-off with a Eurotrash vampire. And then things get even weirder. Zombies will dance. Mariachis will sing. A giant battle robot will trash the streets. And when their friends’ lives are on the line, Sam & Max will risk their very souls to set things right.

John Krasinski Revealed the One 'Office' Scene He Refused to Film in New Book Jim Halpert had our back.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email