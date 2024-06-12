The Big Picture Sam Asghari has received a "gag order" preventing him from talking about Britney Spears during his time on The Traitors.

Contestants of The Traitors Season 3 aim to uncover the traitor to win $250,000.

Asghari shared positive sentiments about his ex-relationship with Britney Spears.

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari is reportedly not allowed to talk about her in any way during the upcoming season of The Traitors, where he will be joining the series as a new cast member. The couple recently went through a highly publicized divorce, which was finalized last month. Interestingly, Asghari has a “gag order,” which will prevent him from talking about his ex, even if it’s for a compliment.

As per TMZ, Spears wants her ex-husband to remain completely silent about her. So the actor can’t use Spears’ name or discuss their relationship during his time on the reality show. By extension, this means Asghari will need to find alternative ways to make an impact on the show. However, it’s not quite clear how it will all work out when other cast members would probably be dying to talk about this!

The Traitors Season 3, set in the Scottish Highlands, will see Asghari navigating among a diverse group of contestants, including Ciara Miller, Tom Sandoval, Survivor star Rob Marino, and professional wrestler Nikki Garcia. Alan Cumming will play host to 21 famed personalities who will have to complete a series of missions in a bid to win $250,000. The only catch is that among the contestants, there will be a traitor whose singular goal will be to eliminate others and claim the prize. So is this ruling going to help Asghari win the prize undistracted or are other contestants going to utilize it to trouble him? Guess we’ll have to wait and find out!

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears Divorced a Year After Tying the Knot

Asghari and Britney Spears began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in June 2022. After six years of being together, Asghari filed for divorce last year on August 16, 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. Although Spears and Asghari had separated earlier in late July 2023, their divorce was finalized just last month, on May 2, 2024. In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this March, Asghari shared his sentiments about his ex-relationship. “It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on,” he said.

Asghari was adamant that he held no ill will toward his former spouse and emphasized the importance of being respectful to exes. He continued to reflect on their time spent together in the same interview:

“I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point, they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other. That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

Both Asghari and Spears are not dating anybody — for now. While Asghari is gearing up for The Traitors and his film Jackpot is in post-production, Spears recently released her first memoir back in October 2023, which sold 1.1 million copies in its first week in the United States alone. She’s also returning to Las Vegas with a new residency show called Britney: Domination. While this was Asghari’s first marriage, Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007 and to Jason Allen Alexander in 2004.

There is no release date for The Traitors Season 3 yet. The show’s previous seasons are available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

