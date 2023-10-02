The Big Picture Sam Ashgari is using his newfound fame to talk about his upcoming show, although he can't reveal much about it yet.

Sam Ashgari went from being the husband of Britney Spears to now using his newfound fame to talk about his new show. While the show is still in the works and he can't really talk about it, Ashgari stopped to chat briefly with ExtraTV at the Daytime Beauty Awards about it, his fitness work, and the SAG-AFTRA strike as it is still impacting his career as he is trying his hardest to work on writing, producing, acting, and stunt work when the strike is over. Extra TV asked about his upcoming reality show though and Ashgari clarified what the project is, despite constraints due to the strike.

“It’s really about helping people, like I was helped as a teenager… It’s in the works,” he said. He went on to talk a bit more about the project, saying, adding, “Everything I have done, it has always been with the help of others. I am a big fan of being part of a team. I just want to give that back to the community…When I was a child, when I was a teenager, people always helped me out and everybody was so welcoming. I want to give that energy back. That is something that is going to be my mission throughout my career.”

Things are clearly on the horizon for Ashgari, even if he cannot talk about them all quite yet. His chat with ExtraTV came before Ashgari took to his ex's defense of Donald Trump Jr. who was using Spears for his own political fodder and while Ashgari and Spears are not together anymore, that doesn't mean that he was willing to let Trump use Spears for his own gain.

Defending Britney

While Ashgari is estranged from Spears, he used his platform on Instagram to slap back at Trump for his comments. “It’s not okay to be a bully,” Ashgari posted in his Instagram story because Trump posted a "meme" about Spears from a video where she was dancing with knives (that Spears said were props). The post from Trump was in poor taste, but it does say a lot about Ashgari for still standing up for Spears in the midst of their relationship problems and issues. While the ExtraTV chat was focused on Ashgari's work, it does show a lot about Ashgari that he later went on to defend Spears from Trump and his post even though the two are not together.