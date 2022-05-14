Sam Claflin is best known for his roles like Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games and now the actor is taking to Lionsgate's new thriller Bagman! Directed by Peaky Blinders director Colm McCarthy, the screenplay is being penned by John Hulme and will be produced by Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey.

Meredith Wieck and Jorge Alfaro are overseeing the project for Lionsgate with Temple Hill exec John Fischer, who brought the project in, overseeing it for Temple Hill. Dan Freedman oversaw the deal for the studio.

The synopsis for the film is as follows: "A father desperately struggles against his deepest inner fear when his childhood monster once again returns to haunt him. Only this time the fight isn't for himself; it's for his family." Claflin has been doing more of these thriller-type movies throughout the year, most recently starring opposite Casey Affleck in the film Every Breath You Take. But taking the lead in the Lionsgate film is a wonderful new step for the actor.

Claflin became a fan favorite with his work in The Hunger Games. Finnick was a character that meant a lot to fans (myself included) and so to see him shine in Bagman is a wonderful new adventure not only for Claflin as a performer but for us as fans of both Finnick and Claflin.

“Since we first worked with him on Catching Fire, Sam has grown into a compelling leading man. We’re thrilled that he responded so strongly to this project and we’re looking forward to starting production with him and our good friends at Temple Hill,” Nathan Kahane, president, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group said about Claflin joining the project.

This isn't the first thriller for Claflin, who was also in The Quiet Ones back in 2014 and has continued to play in the genre a bit throughout his career. While he might have played a secondary role at times, it's incredible to have him lead a movie for Lionsgate. Claflin and McCarthy have both worked on the same series before with Peaky Blinders but McCarthy directed in Season 2 while Claflin played Oswald Mosley starting in Season 5.

This is a wonderful time to be fans of Claflin, and it's going to be fun to see him take on his role in Bagman! We can't wait to see what McCarthy, Claflin, and company have in store for us!

