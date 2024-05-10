The Big Picture Thunder Road Pictures is producing the World War II action film, Perdition.

Sam Claflin & Rupert Friend star in this survival story of a US soldier escaping a German camp.

Perdition will be shot on film by director Henry Dunham, with a theatrical release planned.

Thunder Road Pictures, the producers of John Wick, are venturing into one of history's most infamous conflicts with the World War II action film, Perdition. Directed by The Standoff at Sparrow Creek director Henry Dunham, Perdition already has two stellar lead stars attached to the new picture. The first is Peaky Blinders and The Hunger Games franchise star Sam Claflin, and the second is The Death of Stalin and Obi-Wan Kenobi star Rupert Friend.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the story of Perdition begins during the final days of World War II in 1944 Belgium. At it's core, Perdition is a survival story where one brave, tenacious, and lucky U.S. soldier (Sam Claflin) manages to escape a German prisoner camp. It might seem like this soldier has found a miraculous path to freedom, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Not only does Claflin's protagonist have to brave the unforgiving weather of the Belgian winter, but he'll also be trying to outrun a vile SS Officer (Rupert Friend) who has made it his personal mission to hunt the American soldier.

In addition to starring in the film, Sam Claflin will also be getting his third executive producer credit for Perdition, following similar credits on A Thousand Empty Glasses and The One Note Man. Joining Claflin in the producer position are Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Pictures. To really put into perspective how reputable Iwanyk and Lee are as action producers, not only have they been involved with all four John Wick films, but they've also worked on other high-octane hits like Sicario and Monkey Man.

'Perdition' Will Be Shot on Film

A World War II action period piece is a big departure for Henry Dunham, who is also working on another new film with the crime noir Witcha Libra with star Phobe Dynevor. That hasn't stopped the ambitious plans for Perdition from taking place, as Dunham has reportedly expressed interest in shooting the new film on 35 mm film, which strongly implies a theatrical release is in the cards. Dunham further expanded on the look and tone he's shooting for in Perdition with the following statement:

"Perdition is a story about a chance survival, the responsibility it imbues, and the need to make it count for something, even while being chased by a seemingly omnipotent force. [It is] a highly dramatic, classical, visual action thriller about timeless aspects of the human experience."

Perdition does not currently have a release date set, but is reportedly set to begin production this fall season. The film is also currently seeking international distribution, with the film set to be pitched at Cannes in the following week.