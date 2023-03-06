As Sam Claflin explains in an interview with Men’s Health, auditioning for Daisy Jones & the Six was a new experience. It was the first time he’d ever been in a recording studio, and even that “make love to the microphone” move was something he had to learn. “I was so nervous,” he says, “[music supervisor Frankie Pine] slipped me a few shots of moonshine.” Winning critical acclaim for his performance in the Amazon series, this leap of faith indeed paid off. It wasn’t the first time the actor, perhaps most familiar as a heartthrob in The Hunger Games and romantic films like Me Before You and Adrift had stepped far outside himself for a role. The farthest he’d ever gone was for the 2018 film The Nightingale, director Jennifer Kent’s unflinching follow-up to modern horror classic The Babadook. As the film’s villain, Hawkins, a lieutenant in the British Army tasked with “civilizing” 19th-century Tasmania, Claflin is a pure embodiment of unapologetic violence.

Villains Dont Always Look How We Expect Them To

With high-profile examples like Wonder Woman and No Time to Die, the tide may finally be turning on Hollywood’s habit of equating villainy with physical differences. In 2022, the British charity Changing Faces launched a campaign entitled “I Am Not Your Villain,” calling on the film industry “to stop using scars, burns, marks and other visible differences as a shorthand for villainy.” This othering practice impacts the self-image of people with visible differences, and it may also cover the flip side of that coin. As examples like the 2016 Stanford rape case demonstrate, the perpetrator of a terrible crime can be a “promising young man,” somehow normal or familiar, but do we, as a society, fully recognize that? Casting the handsome and charming Sam Claflin was a smart choice, but his characterization goes deeper. Lieutenant Hawkins stands apart from the soldiers in his command, especially the slovenly Sergeant Ruse (Damon Herriman). It’s the men like that who leer and gesture at Clare (Aisling Franciosi), the Irish convict paying off her debt in this penal colony by serving drinks and singing, under the nickname “Nightingale.”

Sam Claflin Navigates the Shifting Genres of ‘The Nightingale’

In a different movie, a pair like Hawkins and Clare would appear as a nice couple; it’s the movie playing inside Hawkins’s head. In The Nightingale, Clare is married to a kindly fellow Irishman Aidan (Michael Sheasby), and they have a baby together. While Hawkins's subordinates only grab at her dress, the lieutenant spirits Clare off to his quarters, where it’s revealed he’s been withholding a letter of recommendation that would secure her freedom. Instead of helping her, he escalates the ensuing argument and rapes her. It’s in this early scene that Hawkin’s edge breaks open as full-blown rage. He isn’t a “nice guy” simply because he keeps his voice low, though that does fool some. In fact, when higher-ups visit the outpost, he acquits himself with the proper decorum. Effectively, he’s weaponized the bureaucracy, playing nice with those keeping him in power, and then using that power to abuse those without it.

The Nightingale stirred a fair bit of controversy upon its release at the Sydney Film Festival, with viewers likely expecting an austere picture in keeping with the historical setting, and ambushed by a much different cinematic tradition. After Aidan attempts to intervene on Clare’s behalf, Hawkins takes Ruse and a third officer, Ensign Jago (Harry Greenwood), to Clare’s home for the film’s second rape scene. This may be reminiscent of Thana’s experience in Abel Ferrara’s Ms. 45, a seminal “rape and revenge” thriller. The Nightingale even invokes I Spit on Your Grave when Hawkins orders Ruse to also assault Clare, in a sequence of sustained misery that feels endless. Jago is ordered to finish her off with a quick bash to the head, but Clare awakens the next morning to a dead husband and baby and sets off on her quest for vengeance. Maybe a bait-and-switch for festival-goers, but a standard setup for the genre.

‘The Nightingale’ Asks Uncomfortable Questions

That is, until, The Nightingale makes its second zigzag, from the simplicity of rape and revenge to something more befitting its over two-hour runtime. Clare is advised to hire a guide through the Tasmanian wilderness and recruits an Aboriginal tracker Billy (Baykali Ganambarr) after much convincing. Clare is a victim who suddenly has to accommodate another kind of victimhood. Meeting him initially with racism, the subsequent journey opens her eyes to the social imbalance engineered by British imperialism. This is Billy’s home country, yet he must be invited to the table by the white settlers who shelter him and Clare. It’s a perversion of society so extreme that he’s moved to tears, in turn moving the vengeful heroine. This is a delicate balancing act, and an overall curious project, narrativizing "Oppression Olympics" as if asking, “Who has it worse here?”

Clare and Billy search the wilderness for Hawkins, keeping hero and villain parties separate through the film’s second act. Hawkins has Ruse and Jago to play off of, as well as an Aboriginal guide Charlie (Charlie Jampijinpa Brown), and a child convict Eddie (Charlie Shotwell), picked up for manual labor. It’s with Eddie that the film’s thesis becomes clearer, as this young upstart shows the kind of resolve lacking in Hawkins’s actual soldiers. After Ruse makes one mistake too many, Hawkins puts a gun to his head and tells Eddie to decide his fate. “You owe your life to a child,” he growls to Ruse afterward, “Don’t you ever forget that.” Hawkins takes the boy under his wing and teaches him how to use a gun. Later on, Eddie faces his next test, when given the opportunity to execute Billy. “Be a man, son,” Hawkins tells him, but Eddie can’t do it, and he’s left behind. “I’ll shoot the next one, I will!” Eddie calls after Hawkins, tears in his eyes.

Sam Claflin is an Evil Everyman in ‘The Nightingale’

The banality of evil as a sociological concept is so terrifying because it suggests that anyone is capable of unrelenting violence, and that’s dramatized in this arc between Hawkins and Eddie, who aspires to murder as a means of survival or even acceptance. The grooming of the next generation of imperial soldiers takes on the tenderness of a father/son relationship, identifying the mundane within something so terrible. The Nightingale is ultimately about these evils of colonization and posits the possibility of solidarity among the colonized across disparate, even conflicting cultures. Though Clare does reap bloody revenge on one of her tormentors – in a prolonged, emotional sequence – her story’s climax doesn’t culminate in the death of Lieutenant Hawkins. She confronts him in a crowd of fellow officers and provokes him. “I’m not your anything,” she tells him. “I belong to me and no one else!” This rickety instance of girlboss feminism stems from Clare’s still unshaken belief in civilization on the frontier. She asks Billy how you fix bad men like Hawkins, and he tells her that they can’t be fixed, only killed.

The Nightingale is a fascinating film that uses the tropes and power of rape and revenge to tell a story about intercultural understanding rather than to comment on the morals of violence, and this requires a very specific and very powerful villain. It’s a role that Sam Claflin would later describe as “almost traumatizing,” as he’d worked with a clinical psychologist to access that darkness. He even said the character is "the closest to the Devil I think I'll ever play." It’s a side of men that most men try to believe isn’t there, which is why the performance is also owed to Jennifer Kent, whose identity as a woman is bound to her film both internally and externally. During its showing at the Venice Film Festival, a critic in attendance shouted “Whore!” upon Kent’s name in the credits. Whatever that critic’s misgivings, Kent undoubtedly taps into personal experiences to craft scenes that illustrate the terror of gender violence. Sam Claflin is tasked with embodying that terror, to be both abusive and gentlemanly enough for deniability, all in service of a broader critique of empire. It’s a lot of weight to put on an actor’s shoulders, but he meets the challenge and turns in a profound, disturbing performance.