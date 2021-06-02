The minds behind 'Mr. Robot' and 'Palm Springs' are coming together for the new series.

Palm Springs writer Andy Siara is teaming up with Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail for the eight-episode miniseries The Resort at Peacock.

Designed as the first of potentially many seasons, The Resort is described as an examination of love wrapped in a criminal conspiracy, set at a picturesque location. The first eight installments will take place at an all-inclusive destination along the Mayan Riviera and follow a married couple on the brink of divorce who become involved in one of the Yucatan’s most infamous unsolved mysteries. Siara will write all eight episodes of The Resort.

NBC’s President of Scripted Content Lisa Katz said of the new miniseries: “Andy and Esmail Corp have a distinct point of view exploring off-kilter, genre-bending storytelling that is infused with humanity and compelling characters. The Resort has everything viewers are looking for in their next escape drama – thrill, mystery, love and a tropical backdrop.”

Siara shot to prominence after penning Palm Springs, which was picked up by Hulu, and went on to become one of the platform’s most popular original films ever, winning rave reviews and landing a Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture in the Musical or Comedy category.

Esmail gained mainstream attention as the creator of USA’s Mr. Robot, before going on to direct all ten episodes in the first run of the Amazon series Homecoming starring Julia Roberts. He also executive produced Briarpatch, which was canceled after one season, and is in the process of developing limited series Angelyne with Emmy Rossum - which Siara is also involved in - and the star studded Watergate story Gaslit with Roberts, Sean Penn, Dan Stevens, and Betty Gilpin.

There is no release date yet for The Resort, although the combination of Siara and Esmail makes this a highly anticipated new miniseries to look forward to when it comes to Peacock.

