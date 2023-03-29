Starz and the United Kingdom's Channel 4 have given the green light to a brand new and tantalizing six-part psychological thriller dubbed The Couple Next Door. The series has already commenced production in Leeds, United Kingdom and Belgium and is led by Outlander star Sam Heughan, and Eleanor Tomlinson, best-known for British television drama Poldark. From Eagle Eye Drama, the series will peel back the curtain on the seedy underbelly of suburban life and the troubles of giving into romantic desires, Heughan and Tomlinson are joined in the cast by Pennyworth's Jessica De Gouw and How To Get Away With Murder's Alfred Enoch.

Per the series' synopsis, The Couple Next Door – which is adapted from a Dutch series titled New Neighbours - charts the story of Evie (Tomlinson) and Pete (Enoch) who move into an upscale neighborhood and develop a friendship with the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny (Heughan) and his wife Becka (De Gouw). However, things take a turn when Evie and Danny share a passionate night together and Evie's past traumas start to trouble her. The project is the first collaboration between Starz and Channel 4, but the same can't be said for Heughan.

The Scottish actor is famed for his starring role in all seven seasons of Starz's hit series Outlander and Heughan couldn't be more delighted to be teaming up with the network once again, saying; “l’m thrilled to be working with Eagle Eye Drama and director Dries Vos again and adding a third series with my STARZ family. Dries has a unique visual flair and I’m sure we’re going to make something special.”

Heughan's co-star Tomlinson - who is soon to be appearing in Netflix's adaptation of David Nicholls’ One Day, is also delighted to be appearing in The Couple Next Door and exploring the complex nature of her character, saying; “Evie is an exciting challenge for me - a girl whose world is turned upside down as she navigates devastating trauma, which isn’t helped by unresolved issues from her past." The Couple Next Door looks set to be an enthralling and complex, emotional thriller and could well be a hit with audiences akin to shows such as The White Lotus. The enthusiasm from the show's two leads is echoed by Channel 4's Head of Drama, Caroline Hollick, who said; “This series is an addictive, emotional roller-coaster with something to say about modern sexual mores, with an electrifying cast that will set our screens on fire.”

Where to Watch 'The Couple Next Door?'

The Couple Next Door has yet to receive a release date, but will screen on Channel 4 in the UK and Starz in the US and Canada. Latin American audiences will be able to enjoy the show on Starz's international streaming service Lionsgate+. The series is written by David Allison and directed by award-winning director Dries Vos.