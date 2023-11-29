Before Sam Heughan made his TV debut as the dashing Highlander Jamie Fraser in Outlander, the Scottish actor actually auditioned for several roles on Game of Thrones. Both beloved adaptations of book series with fantasy elements, Game of Thrones and Outlander share brutal violence, historical flair, and lots of drama. In contrast to many fantasy shows, both Game of Thrones and Outlander usually focus more on drama and non-magical action; however, although Game of Thrones draws inspiration from the real-life Wars of Roses, Outlander is a much more grounded historical fantasy, in which a time traveler is sent back to the 18th-century Scottish Highlands. Despite Game of Thrones marking the beginning of many successful careers, a debut on the fantasy show would have been very different for Sam Heughan.

Outlander Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin Main Genre Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 8 Studio Starz

Sam Heughan Auditioned for Multiple Roles in 'Game of Thrones'

As a series, Game of Thrones is notable for its strong acting performances and breakout stars. In addition to many members of the main cast, including Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, and Kit Harrington, Pedro Pascal famously received a career boost for his performance as Oberyn Martell and is now a Hollywood heavy hitter, starring with another Game of Thrones alum, Bella Ramsay in The Last of Us. Distinct personalities and tragic deaths mean that even characters who only appear in a few episodes often have a strong impact on audiences, leading to more opportunities for actors.

It's no surprise many other actors wanted a piece of the action. "I auditioned for Renly, Loras, and some of the members of the Night’s Watch. And I’d always get so close! I’d be like, ‘Guys, just give me a sword!" Sam Heughan told Vanity Fair. While the Scottish actor would have made a charismatic Renly Baratheon (Gethin Anthony) or Ser Loras Tyrell (Finn Jones), Anthony and Jones gave strong performances in their roles. Outlander lead and central love interest Jamie Fraser is undeniably the better debut role for Sam Heughan, considering Renly's short-lived stint on the Iron Throne and Loras Tyrell's lack of screentime on Game of Thrones compared to many more central characters in the series. With Outlander working towards its eighth season, Heughan has shown off his range.

Lovers Renly and Loras are charismatic characters with roles requiring good romantic tension and fighting skills — Ser Loras "the Knight of Flowers" notably triumphs over the Mountain (Conan Stevens) in the Hand's tournament in Season 1. Although the brothers of the Night's Watch often suffer violent deaths at the hands of White Walkers and Wildlings, a role at the Wall would have offered Sam Heughan the opportunity to show off his skill with a sword. Jamie Fraser is a Scottish war hero embroiled in conflict with British forces, and his love for his country and outlander Claire (Caitríona Balfe), as well as his ideals, often place him in perilous, traumatic situations, like the brutal flogging scene in Season 1.

Close

A Television Debut on 'Outlander' was Perfect for Sam Heughan

Outlander, the historical fantasy TV show based on the best-selling book series by Diana Gabaldon, boasts a comparable level of fan support to Game of Thrones, although the "roles that got away" just led to something better for Sam Heughan. Considering the swoony reputation the Scottish actor has acquired while playing the dashing Highlander who charms time-traveling doctor Claire, as well as Sam Heughan's performance fighting as Jamie Fraser during The Battle Of Culloden, Heughan likely would have had a memorable TV debut on Game of Thrones. However, it's worth noting that Outlander has personal significance to Sam Heughan and he gave an unforgettable performance in his starring role in the series. In his memoir Clanlands with Graham McTavish, which accompanies their show Men In Kilts, Heughan opened up about how the kilts worn in Outlander reminded the actor of his late father. The role of a Highlander hero at such an important point in Scottish history no doubt carries weight for the star. Jamie Fraser was a knockout breakout role for Heughan, and thankfully, he received his opportunity to show off his skills with a sword.

Outlander is available to stream on Starz in the U.S.

Watch on Starz