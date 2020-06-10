‘Men in Kilts’ Trailer: ‘Outlander’ Stars Sam Heughan & Graham McTavish Take an Extremely Scottish Road Trip

In these trying times, it’s important to set aside some moments for the old comfort classics, whether that’s a warm bath, a favorite book, or watching two aggressively charming Scottish men tour the heartland of their home country together. Starz announced today it has picked up Men In Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, a new docu-series starring Outlander duo Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish. The show will follow the pair as they discover “the rich, complex heritage of their native country, meeting various local artisans and experts, and experiencing genuine moments of awe and fascination.”

“The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they visit and the stories they uncover while traveling through the heart of Scotland makes Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the audience,” said Christina Davis, President, Original Programming of Starz, in a statement. “The series gives context and texture to Highland life and history, woven together, much like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this road trip with these two great friends.”

Check out the trailer below. Men In Kilts doesn’t have a debut date set quite yet, but it’ll hit Starz “soon”.

Here is the official synopsis for Men In Kilts: