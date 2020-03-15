‘Bloodshot’ Star Sam Heughan Talks About Gearing Up to Run His Next Marathon

–

Vin Diesel is front and center as the title character in the Valiant Comics adaptation Bloodshot, but the film also boasts an unforgettable supporting ensemble that includes Sam Heughan and Lamorne Morris.

Diesel plays Ray Garrison, a solider who’s killed and then revived by Dr. Harting (Guy Pearce) and the folks at RST. Ray is the first person RST has brought back to life, but they’ve helped a bunch of wounded soldiers become stronger than ever after suffering catastrophic injuries, soldiers like Heughan’s Dalton. He lost his legs in an EID explosion but thanks to RST, now Dalton has bionic legs as well as an exoskeleton with a second set of arms. And for Morris, he steps in as Wilfred Wigans, an ace coder who becomes instrumental to Ray’s survival.

With Bloodshot now playing in theaters nationwide, I recently got the chance to catch up with Heughan and Morris. Morris broke down the dos and don’ts of playing a convincing hacker and what it was like working opposite Siddharth Dhananjay as RST’s resident coder Eric. Heughan also talked about gearing up to run his next full marathon and both took a little time to play a quick round of “Would You Rather.” You can check it all out for yourself in the video interview at the top of this article and if you’d like to hear even more about Bloodshot, click here to watch my interview with Diesel and here for my conversation with Eiza González who plays KT in the film.

Sam Heughan and Lamorne Morris:

Morris talks about the dos and don’ts of playing a convincing hacker.

We need a Bloodshot sequel that’s all about Morris and Siddharth Dhananjay ‘s characters.

‘s characters. Heughan talks about running his next marathon and the charity he’s running for.

Heughan and Morris play a quick round of “Would You Rather.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Bloodshot: