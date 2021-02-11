"There’s a lot of places we’d like to go. It just depends on if I have to do all the driving."

The Starz series Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham is a delightful journey around Scotland that puts the friendship between Outlander co-stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish in the spotlight as they explore their heritage in and around scenic and beautiful locations. It’s an epic adventure that includes witty banter, dangerous sporting activities, whiskey tasting, and folk dancing, with some historical perspective thrown in for good measure.

During a virtual junket to promote the show, Collider got the opportunity to chat with Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish about their road-tripping bromance, how exciting the sense of adventure was, the scariest things they experienced, the locations they’d like to return to, how challenging sheep can be, whether they’d like to do more seasons, and why McTavish would prefer they get a professional driver for future episodes. Heughan also talked about going into production on Season 6 of Outlander and what fans can look forward to when the series returns.

Collider: At a time where I’ve pretty much been in my house for a year now without being able to travel, it was lovely to see some of the world — so thank you for this show. A road trip can tell you a lot about your fellow road tripper. When did you guys know that you had this bromance with each other and how did this experience enrich that?

SAM HEUGHAN: That’s a good one. Actually, it does tell you a lot about people. To be totally frank, Graham is a wonderful road trip companion, who’s got great humor and he’s a great fountain of knowledge, especially about Scottish history, so I realized that I’d chosen wisely in my travel companion. Also, he is terrified a lot of the time, especially when I’m driving, which can provide a great source of entertainment. It’s a win-win, all the way.

Image via Starz

GRAHAM McTAVISH: I must say that when I first met Sam, in a very cramped, hot studio in Soho in London, when we met about Outlander, if somebody told me that I was gonna be sharing a tiny camper van with him all over Scotland, I would have just laughed. Who’s laughing now? Not me. No, it was a lovely experience. Sam’s great at taking you out of yourself and introducing you to things that perhaps you would have been reluctant to do or terrified of.

HEUGHAN: Or forcing you to do.

McTAVISH: Forcing, yes. I’ve developed Stockholm Syndrome now with Sam. As the hostage, I now identify with the abductor, and that is Sam Heughan. I’m his hostage in a van.

HEUGHAN: That’s true.

Did either one of you ever have a day where you really considered just leaving the other one of you behind?

McTAVISH: I tried every day. He kept finding me.

HEUGHAN: No, I don’t think so. I have to admit, every day, I’d wake up and just be so excited to get in the van and go because of that sense of adventure and not really knowing what’s gonna happen next. We were in this crazy state where, every day, we’d travel and go do something new. You just don’t know. All of our guests were fantastic and really brightened up each day and brought something to it.

McTAVISH: We were very in the moment, which was really great. It’s all too rare in life to feel that way, to feel very present. That was definitely the case on the trip.

Image via Starz

Sam, what was the scariest thing you found yourself doing? And Graham, what would you say is the scariest thing that you feel Sam made you do?

HEUGHAN: We did a great number of physical activities, whether it was cycling down the Quiraing on bikes that have no brakes, or going up rickety old ski lifts, or hiking, or surfing. There was a great number of things, but to be honest, it was the driving. We were driving this quite large camper van, and it looks like it was just the two of us, but at times, we did have the whole camera crew in there. So, being responsible for that whilst also presenting a TV show and trying to follow directions was, at times, quite scary. And the Scottish weather was pretty good, but occasionally it was pretty awful. For me, it was challenging, but great fun.

McTAVISH: For me, without doubt, rappelling off the side of a 300-foot cliff was definitely taking me out of my comfort zone. When you’re told that you only need to remember two things — walk backward and don’t let go of the rope — these are not words that you’re designed to hear. It doesn’t make sense. Walk backward, don’t let go of the rope? That was pretty scary.

HEUGHAN: And then, we’d rappelled down to a ledge, still a couple of hundred feet off the ground and we were told to unclip ourselves and climb back up. We had a safety rope on, but it’s the most unnatural thing to do. To actually take yourself off, you have to let go of the rope, standing on the cliff edge, and there’s wind and you’re hundreds of feet up, undo it, climb over the rope, and then just climb up the cliff, with your bare hands. It just does not feel like it’s very safe.

McTAVISH: And I haven’t even considered that. I naively thought, “Oh, they’ll just pull me up.” But the way that chap said, “Okay, Graham, if you just unclip the rope and step over your other rope, climb up and just find the handholds. We’ll see you at the top.” Even [Sam] found that quite disturbing.

HEUGHAN: Yeah, I did. It was quite scary. I just kept thinking, “God, I’m gonna have to find a new co-host.”

Is there anything that you did or anywhere that you went that you’d like to return and revisit, whether in another season or just on your own?

McTAVISH: Many places.

HEUGHAN: There’s a lot that we shot that we couldn’t include, for various reasons, like time. There were just so many things that were fascinating or really fun to do, but we couldn’t find a place for it in the show. I would love to revisit some of them or find a place for them in a future season, maybe.

Image via Starz

McTAVISH: Going back to Skye and going back to the Outer Hebrides would be amazing. You could spend an entire season just doing Edinburgh, easily. That’s another thing. I always look forward to going back. Whenever I arrive back in Scotland, it sounds like a terrible cliche, but you do feel at home and it’s a lovely feeling, especially at the moment.

Have you guys talked about doing more seasons of this together and what you could do with it? Is there anyone you’d want to bring along, or could you see yourself exploring other countries?

HEUGHAN: I think we’ve discussed it quite a lot. When we were shooting, our great crew and director were all loving it as well and having a great time. We were all talking about what we could do the next time. I think we’d love to explore more of Scotland, but also, other countries around the world have so much Scottish influence or Scotland has influenced them. It would be great to do Men in Kilts in different locations.

McTAVISH: We could pop over to North Carolina and say hi to the Frasers.

HEUGHAN: There’s a lot of places we’d like to go. It just depends on if I have to do all the driving.

McTAVISH: Which you won’t be, no. That’s the other person I would bring along – a professional driver and a medic.

With everything that you got to explore and learn about, were there moments where you wished that, like on Outlander, you could time travel and relive what it might have been like in another time period?

HEUGHAN: Yeah. The Calanais stones were stunning. We feature them on Outlander for the stone circle, and we both were fascinated by the stones there. They’re incredible. They’ve got so much character and life to them. I’d love to go back in time to see what they were used for. We don’t know. We still don’t know how they were made. It’s just an incredible location.

McTAVISH: Yeah, it is. Sam is absolutely right. The stone circles are nearly 4,000 years old, and I would love to just drop back for a day to learn about what people were doing around those stones back then, as long as I wasn’t being sacrificed in some horrific manner.

HEUGHAN: That would be good television though, wouldn’t it?

McTAVISH: It would. In fact, I’d probably go back to Callanish to visit it, and then I’d find you there, or some ancestor of yours, who would insist on putting me through some physical torture and I would just look in disbelief.

Image via Starz

Aside from learning more about each other on this trip, what did this experience teach you about yourselves?

McTAVISH: That I actually enjoy being taken out of my comfort zone more than I would care to admit. That would be the honest answer to that.

HEUGHAN: I think I learned from Graham. I think I’m quite gung-ho and I go at something a hundred percent, and sometimes maybe move too fast. Graham said it himself, if you were to explore somewhere at the pace of a bicycle or walking, you do notice a lot more, so I’d like to take more time to really appreciate the journey itself rather than the destination.

You guys clearly had a lot of fun on this trip and we get to see that in the show, but beyond that, is there also a blooper reel? Are there mishaps that happened or moments that just didn’t go as planned?

McTAVISH: Oh, yeah, loads.

HEUGHAN: We tried to include in the credit sequence of every episode, where you get to see a little blooper or a moment. There were so many that we kept changing them, when we were doing the final edits. I think the sheep-sheering was a great moment.

McTAVISH: What a disaster.

HEUGHAN: The sheep got away and the sound man’s equipment got trampled on. The sheep were jumping over it and there was sheep excrement everywhere. It was just a mess. It was chaos.

McTAVISH: The sheep really didn’t want to make the TV show, at all.

HEUGHAN: They had it in for us.

McTAVISH: And how heavy is a sheep? Wow. They’re not light. They’re bloody heavy. Those farmers make it look easy, picking up those things and flinging them around.

Sam, what are you most excited about with Season 6 of Outlander? Are you shooting now?

HEUGHAN: We are. We just started back. It’s been challenging, obviously, with the current climate, but we’re getting there. We’re keeping everyone safe. It is winter here, so it’s pretty tough outdoors. Outlander is an epic show and we are outdoors on location a lot, so that’s been pretty challenging. But I am excited. It’s a great season. You really see Fraser’s Ridge is growing – the strength of the Ridge – and we also see Jamie’s, dare I say, friends or enemies returning or making an appearance, so there’s a lot for the family to face the season. We’re also building up to the War of Independence, so things are not looking good at Fraser’s Ridge.

Men in Kilts premieres on Starz on February 14th.

Share Share Tweet Email

Jodie Foster on ‘The Mauritanian’, David Fincher’s ‘Panic Room’, and the Ending of ‘Contact’ She also talks about why she is so selective with the roles she takes on and why she said yes to ‘The Mauritanian’.