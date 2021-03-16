Plus, what happens when the director tells him “we need to get this in one take?”

With director Magnus Martens’ SAS: Red Notice now available On Demand, I recently got to speak with Sam Heughan about making the action thriller. Based on the best-selling novel by former SAS operator Andy McNab, the film is about a special forces operator (Heughan) traveling with his girlfriend (Hannah John-Kamen) on the Eurostar from London to Paris and what happens when a team of heavily armed war criminals - led by Ruby Rose - seize the train. SAS: Red Notice also stars Andy Serkis, Tom Hopper, Tom Wilkinson, Owain Yeoman, and Ray Panthaki.

During the interview, Heughan talked about how you can watch the film as a fun popcorn movie but the script also deals with what is probably happening with governments around the world, if he felt like he was John McClane from Die Hard when filming the tunnel action sequences, what happens when the director tells him “we need to get this in one take,” and more. In addition, we also talk about his love of James Cameron’s Aliens and David Fincher’s Alien 3.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the trailer.

Image via Vertical Entertainment

Sam Heughan:

What TV series would he like to guest star on?

What movie or movies has he seen the most?

Why he loves Aliens and Alien 3.

Did he feel like he was John McClane from Die Hard when filming the tunnel sequence?

How you can watch the film as a fun popcorn movie but the script also deals with what is probably happening with governments around the world.

What happens when the director tells him “we need to get this in one take?”

