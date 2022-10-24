Sam Heughan revealed that he was considered for the role of James Bond. The Outlander star detailed the audition process to play 007 in his upcoming memoir Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, which will be available on October 25, where he disclosed that he auditioned for the role before Daniel Craig was cast in Casino Royale. He even described the process as “cloaked in so much secrecy” that he “felt like a real-life agent” comparing it to mission from past Bond films.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Heughan said auditioning for the iconic role was “quite an experience,” but ultimately, the timing wasn’t right. “It was a stage in my life where I probably wasn’t ready for it,” Heughan said. “But I wonder what would have happened if I had got it.”

“It was so hush-hush that nobody ever confirmed that I was being considered for the main role, but I knew,” Heughan said in the interview. “Of course, it blew my mind to think I might even be in the frame for such an iconic figure. I loved Timothy Dalton in The Living Daylights; he was darker than the other actors. But the real icon was another Scot, Sir Sean Connery, who had it all: charm, ruthlessness, physical presence and the accent to match. ‘The name’s Bond, James Bond.’ I had to remind myself to relax and let them see what I could do with the character.”

Image via Starz

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Almost Wrote the 'James Bond' Theme Instead of Billie Eilish

After auditioning for the casting director, Heughan said he was met with producer Barbara Broccoli who was “like M, sitting in a leather chair across a large table. A replica gold revolver served as a centerpiece in front of her.” Casino Royale director Martin Campbell was also there as they discussed Scotland and Bond before reading the scene once. “It was all so quick, the sweat beneath my leather jacket just starting to form,” Heughan said. “It was all just so cool and crowned by the fact that Barbara was charming and delightful. When I left, I half wondered whether I was about to be tested with a car chase home.”

“When I learned the role had gone elsewhere, however, the feedback I received boiled down to the fact that I wasn’t edgy enough by nature,” Heughan continued. “I’m always keen to take on criticism so I can improve as an actor, but the suggestion seemed to be that I lacked this quality in my real character. I could not see what bearing that would have on playing the role, but it was out of my hands, and meant to be….It wasn’t a question of becoming a bad boy. I realized that the edge the Bond team sought could be achieved through self-confidence, which to be fair I was certainly lacking at the time.”

The question of who will next play Bond after the conclusion of Craig’s turn is still up in the air. Idris Elba recently shot down rumors he was on the shortlist while other rumored contenders include Regé-Jean Page, Jacob Elordi, and Tom Hardy, but it may be awhile before fans find out – given that the next Bond film is at least two years away.