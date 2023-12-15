The Big Picture Sam Heughan gives a peek behind the scenes of the final season of Outlander, which begins filming.

Outlander has received critical acclaim with high ratings on IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes.

Outlander Season 8, the final season will likely adapt Gabaldon's ninth book, Go Tell The Bees That I'm Gone.

Sam Heughan has taken it to social media to express his emotions while entering the sets of the final and eighth season of Outlander. The Starz series, Outlander, is based on the novel series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon. The show first premiered in 2014 and has since gained a significant following for its excellent blend of historical fiction, romance, adventure, and fantasy elements. Since the show has been going on for almost a decade now — Heughan has become synonymous with his character Jamie Fraser and his followers were instantly moved by the announcement.

Outlander, itself, has not only garnered a substantial following but has also received critical acclaim over the last decade. The show has an IMDB score of 8.4 from over 170k voters. Over at Rotten Tomatoes, Outlander’s critic score stands at 90%. As for what lies ahead for Claire (played by Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie — we know that the first half of Season 7 unfolds against the backdrop of the American Revolution, where Fraser's Ridge is increasingly entangled with the events of the revolution. The mid-season finale episode sees Jamie at the Battle of Saratoga — after which both Jamie and Claire prepare to return to Scotland. The remaining eight episodes of Season 7 will conclude the An Echo in the Bone book — while the exact release date is unclear, fans can expect it to arrive in early 2024.

More Details From ‘Outlander’ Season 8

Close

Outlander Season 8, on the other hand, will be the final season of the series. It is highly anticipated but currently lacks a confirmed release date — in fact, it might not be able to grace TV screens up until late 2025. This concluding season, however, unlike previous season will only have 10 episodes and will adapt Gabaldon's ninth book, Go Tell The Bees That I'm Gone. By extension — ang alongside the main cast members Balfe and Heughan, we’ll likely also see the return of characters like Brianna (Sophie Skelton), Roger (Richard Rankin), Lord John Grey (David Berry), William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart), and Ian Fraser Murray (John Bell).

The season will continue the saga of Claire and Jamie Fraser, exploring their relationship against the backdrop of the American Revolutionary War and the complex family dynamics. The season aims to tie up loose ends, bringing a fitting end to the epic romance and its intricate storylines. For those who are as emotional as Heughan’s post’s comment feed, don’t worry — a prequel series from the same universe, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, focusing on Jamie's parents, is also in the works!

The exact release date for Outlander Season 7 Part II has yet not been announced. Check out the official post shared by Heughan below as he walks through Jamie’s closet.

Watch on Starz