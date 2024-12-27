In 2011, three years before Outlander premiered and turned Sam Heughan into a household name, the actor's second feature-length movie role eerily foreshadowed his 10-year-plus reign as Jamie Fraser, television's definitive Wife Guy. Considering this film is A Princess for Christmas, a Hallmark holiday romance, the Outlander similarities are especially impressive. Now, if you read the word "Hallmark" and started to flee, I implore you to hear me out.

A Princess for Christmas feels more like a Disney Channel Original Movie in that era's heyday than a contemporary Hallmark Media enterprise, and as long as one abandons their suspension of disbelief at the door, the result is an adorably sentimental, charming, and trope-filled romp. Rom-com fans will thoroughly enjoy it, and Outlander lovers owe it to themselves to see a youthful Heughan rocking the skills that must reside in his DNA.

What Is 'A Princess for Christmas' About?

Image via Hallmark Media

Directed by Michael Damian, A Princess for Christmas stars Merlin and Supergirl actress (and the love of my life) Katie McGrath as Jules Daly. McGrath was born to play a quirky, bubbly, stubborn, and down-on-her-luck Hallmark protagonist with a niche passion job (restoring antiques), who wears the same patterned-sweater-dress-and-gray-leggings combos I still have in my closet, and who becomes a Christmas princess. That’s a compliment; McGrath rolls with this inexplicably enjoyable situation with more naturalistic flair than others.

The down-on-her-luck element comes into play when Jules’ boss fires her a week before Christmas, even though said boss is well aware that Jules' sister and brother-in-law died last Christmas; the tragedy made Jules the legal guardian of her nephew Milo (Travis Turner), and her niece Maddie (Leilah de Meza). To make matters worse, the kids' nanny leaves Jules high and dry after their rebellious pranks reach Home Alone meets Ferris Bueller's Day Off levels. But never fear: a prim and proper butler with the pair-a-random-pattern-with-a-meteorological-season name of Paisley Winterbottom (Miles Richardson) invites the family to spend Christmas at Castlebury Hall, the childhood home of Jules’ brother-in-law.

Even though Castlebury’s fuddy-duddy patriarch, Duke Edward (Roger Moore — yes, James Bond himself), disowned said brother-in-law for marrying Jules’ sister (she was an American without lands or title, gasp!), Jules relents for the children's sake. And isn’t it a whirlwind surprise when Edward’s younger son, Ashton (Heughan), is on duty for a klutzy meet-cute filled with shining eyes, giant grins, and a smitten pause over wrist-grasping action? While Jules is there, she takes it upon herself to overcome the English-versus-American culture clash and infuse Castleberry with the wound-healing magic exclusive to Christmas. No Grinch behavior is allowed in these fancy halls, folks.

Sam Heughan Is the Perfect Romantic Lead in 'A Princess at Christmas'