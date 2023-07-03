There are many things one can say about Sam Levinson; some of them are even good. He’s undeniably a strong stylist, capable of creating instantly memorable set pieces like the Euphoria pilot’s spinning hallway. For the most part, he has a great ear for music, give or take a few clunkers from The Idol (to say nothing of Dominic Fike on Euphoria). There are times when he treats his characters, such as Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer), with great empathy. If nothing else, he’s distinctive: in an industry filled with anonymous, indifferently created content, it’s difficult to mistake Levinson’s work for anyone else’s.

Based on his work, however, it’s difficult to say that he has a sturdy ego. While few people reading this article (if any) can vouch for him in real life, his work has been painfully self-conscious from the very start. Usually, this manifests as provocative button-pushing: murderous teens in Assassination Nation, hyper-sexualized teens in Euphoria, and just about everything about The Idol (which was memorably, embarrassingly advertised as a product of “the twisted mind of Sam Levinson”). Other times, he anticipates criticisms and attempts to head them off at the pass; consider the first episode of The Idol, where Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) is exasperated by the pesky intimacy coordinator trying to do his job even though she’s, like, totally chill about the whole nudity thing. But no Sam Levinson joint has engaged with critics as directly — or as clumsily — as Malcolm & Marie.

'Malcolm & Marie' Is Both More and Less Restrained than 'Euphoria'

Filmed during the pandemic in 2020 and released on Netflix in 2021, Malcolm & Marie is, in some ways, Levinson at his most restrained. He forgoes the flashy, neon-drenched aesthetic of Euphoria for handsome black-and-white cinematography (courtesy of Marcell Rév, easily the film’s MVP). The setting is not a debauched high school party or a decadent mansion/cult compound, but a quiet house (well, quiet compared to Euphoria) owned by the two title characters. And instead of his usual look-ma-no-hands camera flourishes, Levinson favors a more muted approach that all but begs to be compared to John Cassavetes. But in other ways, particularly the screenplay, Malcolm & Marie is Levinson unleashed — more’s the pity.

The film explores the eponymous relationship over the course of one night. Malcolm (played by John David Washington) is an up-and-coming director who just premiered a new film about a young woman with a drug addiction. His girlfriend, Marie (Zendaya), is a former actress who herself struggled with a drug addiction. She’s angry because Malcolm forgot to thank her while giving a speech at his premiere, which especially galls her as she believes she’s part of why Malcolm could write so authentically about drug abuse in the first place. Malcolm, in turn, insists that a number of people inspired his main character, and takes issue with the idea that he can only write from his own point of view. The resulting discussion/argument covers a lot of ground; in addition to their relationship struggles, Malcolm and Marie talk about the importance of lived experience, the pigeonholing that minority artists face, and movie critics. Boy, do they talk about movie critics.

The first review of Malcolm’s new movie comes from a white woman writing for the LA Times, and although it’s quite positive, Malcolm is incensed. Over the course of a long, furious monologue, he fumes about critics who reduce his work to a manifestation of his identity as a Black man, using this woman from the LA Times (who he dismissively refers to as a “Karen”) as a symbol of everything he hates about the commentariat. Although he makes salient points about how limiting this identity-obsessed worldview can be — Elaine May wrote some of the most compelling male characters in film history, after all, and Gone with the Wind was made by two Jewish guys - Malcolm does himself no favors with this vitriolic screed. (As Marie says when he’s finished wishing carpal tunnel syndrome on the offending critic, “so this is what happens when you get a good review.”)

Sam Levinson Interrogates His Response to Critics — But To What End?

When Malcolm & Marie was first released, it was this scene that grabbed the most attention — and not for the right reasons. As it happened, a film critic for the LA Times, a white woman named Katie Walsh, wrote a scathing review of Levinson’s previous film, Assassination Nation. Panning it as “exploitative claptrap,” Walsh took issue with what she saw as hollow feminist empowerment in a film otherwise filled with lurid sexuality and “gratuitously pornographic” violence. Levinson mentioned that Malcolm & Marie was based on a real-life argument with his wife after he, like Malcolm, forgot to thank her at the Assassination Nation premiere. In that light, Malcolm’s screed takes on a queasy connotation: some believed that Levinson, frustrated with accusations of indulging in the “male gaze,” filtered his anger through the dialogue of a Black director, whose grievances with identity politics may seem more sympathetic to the audience.

That interpretation is understandable, but incomplete — and in any case, beside the point. As one might expect from a movie devoted to a two-hour argument, neither Malcolm nor Marie come out unscathed. Whatever his merits as a director, Malcolm is a thin-skinned, self-important narcissist — he compares himself to William Wyler, for crying out loud — and Marie takes him to task for it. “Nobody cares what you have to say,” she snaps, when he tries to position himself as above crass, venal Hollywood. “You guys play fucking dress-up for a living.” It’s also notable that Levinson, who has struggled with drug addiction himself, gives that trait not to Malcolm, the director, but to Marie. As such, neither character should be read as a complete stand-in for Levinson; instead, they’re two halves of a single mind. In that light, Levinson isn’t celebrating Malcolm’s diatribe against critics — he’s scolding himself.

Malcolm & Marie is not, as some of its detractors suggest, a petulant temper tantrum thrown by a nepo baby indignant that someone misinterpreted his latest work of genius. It is, however, a painfully self-conscious movie, made by someone trying to interrogate himself so hard he forgot not to make it tedious. This, more than anything else, is the film’s worst crime. It builds to argument after shrill, high-octane argument, two people furious with each other and trying to wound each other any way they can. There’s no real sense that this animosity has been festering for some time (as in, say, Marriage Story); one imagines that Malcolm and Marie have these kinds of fights on a weekly basis. And with respect to Washington and Zendaya (especially the latter, who does what she can with overwritten dialogue), they don’t have the dark-magic gravitas to go the full Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? It’s a flaw that no amount of tasteful cinematography or conspicuous bowls of mac and cheese can cover up.