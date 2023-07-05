To great notoriety, The Idol on HBO ended before it even got started. The series, created by troubled show co-runner Sam Levinson, ended prematurely due to a story overhaul, but audiences and critics had already grown weary of the show's tiring and gratuitous depictions of sexuality, notably regarding female characters. Clouding over the fraught creative aspects of The Idol is the various allegations of a toxic work environment initiated by Levinson, which stems back to his other active series on HBO, Euphoria. Levinson's problematic attitude and behavior make him the least desirable creative artist to tackle the subject of sex that continues to get murkier as years go on. Thankfully, there is one indie film director who can show audiences that sex on screen is not a detriment, it just requires delicacy: Sean Baker.

Sam Levinson's Depiction of Sex Is Sensationalized

In contemporary culture, discussions surrounding sex in media have sprouted at a rampant rate. Even in an era of mainstream art that is actively devoid of sexual relations on screen, online users are quick to interrogate the validity of sex scenes in movies or television. There is a moral panic in some circles that inadvertently stunts the growth of progressive, adult-oriented stories. As a result of a modern film industry that dominantly works to appeal to the largest audience possible, viewers have quickly accepted the idea that major studio releases will be sterile.

On the flip side, Sam Levinson's body of work on television evokes the feeling of an unsavory response to a prude relationship with sex on screen. Both Euphoria and The Idol are trapped under Levinson's vapid and coarse sexualization of characters and stories. In the case of the former, his depiction of teenage sexuality is a force of shock value with no end goal in sight. Beyond the visceral rush of nudity and sexual acts on screen, the show routinely diminishes the characters as a device for fantastical excess, including substance abuse. The Idol, against all odds, pushed the heights, or valleys per se, too far.

'Red Rocket' Shows Sean Baker's Nuanced and Sophisticated Treatment of Sex

There must be a happy medium between mainstream cinema's tendency to run away from sexuality and the crude sensationalism of the act in Sam Levinson's television world. Enter Sean Baker, one of the most talented indie filmmakers of the last few years, who directed Tangerine, The Florida Project, and most recently, Red Rocket, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021. This film, which received a limited release by the storied indie distribution studio A24 later that year, was worthy of acclaim for its handling of dicey topics surrounding sex, especially compared to the disreputable glorification of sexual relations on recent TV.

Red Rocket follows Mikey Saber (Simon Rex), a washed-up adult film star who returns to his hometown in Texas and hustles his way to make ends meet. Following the mold of New Hollywood character studies, Baker leaves the judgment of Mikey in the hands of the audience. Considering the film is tonally flexible — shifting from bitingly hilarious humor to downbeat spotlights on lower-class America on a dime, the treatment of the lead character is suitable for the greater viewing experience. This especially comes in handy during the film's complex, yet nuanced, attitude towards murky sexual relations.

Along the way, Mikey meets a 17-year-old girl, Strawberry (Suzanna Son, now a cast member on The Idol), who works behind the counter at a local donut shop. Mikey is immediately enchanted by her charisma and innocence. Soon enough, the two spark a romantic relationship, which evolves into a sexual relationship. Their intimacy inspires Mikey to return to pornography with the aid of bringing in Strawberry as an ingénue figure. The matters of an underage relationship invite moral complexities to the characters and the filmmakers for expressing these ideas. Ultimately, the lack of hand-wringing and crude exploitation of the issue makes Red Rocket an essential text for healthy depictions of sexual relations, which is especially refreshing when emerging from the shadow of sex scene discourse and The Idol.

Sean Baker Isn't Afraid to Approach Uncomfortable Topics

Running away from the harsh realities of a character like Mikey holds no artistic merit. The director sweeping in to sanitize this world and/or hold the viewer's hand would diminish the intent of the film. The magic code surrounding all art is that portrayal does not equal endorsement. Throughout Red Rocket's uncharacteristic narrative flow and tone, Baker treats his audience as a sophisticated bunch. With that, he confronts the uncomfortable reality of a sleazy, hustling adult film actor who uses sex as manipulation. Running away from depictions of sex is just as fraught as sensationalizing it.

Throughout his filmography, Baker's style is an uncanny blend of formalism and documentary-like coverage of an underbelly sector in America. More often than not, authenticity is key, and Red Rocket, in particular, is extracting from real life. In turn, authenticity depicts a sobering reality for someone like Mikey, who is vaulted to stardom because of his sexual prowess. On the flip side, this characteristic also frees him of any moral quandary in his conscience concerning underage dating. At its core, sleazy sexuality opens this world up to the viewer. Even though he interprets with action on screen with cynicism, Baker's affection towards this disregarded community is palpable.

Sean Baker Is the Opposite of Sam Levinson

What puts Sean Baker head and shoulders above Sam Levinson is his nuanced portrayal of sex and nudity on screen. In Red Rocket, intercourse between Mikey and Strawberry is void of any eroticism. The sequences convey the director's intention – showing that Mikey is pushing his luck with this relationship. The chase towards the end of the film involving a full-frontal appearance from Simon Rex is packed with more genuine vitality than anything in a Levinson project. In this climactic sequence where he escapes from drug dealers seizing his money, Mikey is now at his lowest. Being completely stripped of his clothing as he runs down the empty streets at night is repentance for his actions.

Overlooked upon its initial release, Red Rocket feels as important as ever in this media climate. Sex deserves mature treatment — something that is lost upon mainstream film and television. When it is not ignored, frivolous or callous depictions in Euphoria, The Idol, or films like Andrew Dominik's Blonde take center stage in public discourse. Sean Baker and Sam Levinson operate on a similar wavelength of sensibilities. Both dive into the troubling livelihoods of emotionally complex people, are indebted to distinct cinematic influences, and share a unique eye for casting. The only difference, and a major one it is, is that Baker refuses to turn sex into a cheap thrill for shock value and exploitation.